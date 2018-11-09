Vacant governor’s mansion + Bail measure has the votes + California Priorities summit today

NEW GOVERNOR, EMPTY MANSION
Don’t expect the Newsoms to take up residence in the governor’s mansion any time soon.
Fresh off her husband’s election this week as California governor, Jennifer Siebel Newsom said Thursday that she and Gavin Newsom would decide whether to move their family to Sacramento once the school year ends. They currently live in Marin County with their four young children.
“We’re going to discuss that the next nine months and see how things are with the kids where they are right now,” Siebel Newsom said, following a press conference in San Francisco.
The Newsoms previously said they would “love” to live in the governor’s mansion, which Gov. Jerry Brown renovated and moved into three years ago.
But days before the election, Newsom was less effusive about the idea, expressing concern about uprooting his children. He told The Sacramento Bee on Saturday that the governor no longer needs to be based in Sacramento.
“The old construct that you’re stuck in some office in a state Capitol is rather absurd,” he said. “This is not a desk job.”
BAIL REFERNDUM NEARS REALITY
It appears likely that voters will have a say over the future of bail in California.
An industry-funded campaign to overturn Senate Bill 10, which would eliminate money bail, has collected more than 600,000 signatures to qualify a referendum for the November 2020 ballot. It needs to submit just 366,000 valid signatures from registered voters by Nov. 26.
Campaign manager Jeff Flint said they are “going through our own internal validation process” right now and plan to submit the signatures in about a week. “We’re very confident,” Flint said.
SB 10, which Gov. Jerry Brown signed in August, would replace the traditional bail system with “risk assessments” of individuals and non-monetary conditions of release.
Supporters hailed the law, which is set to take effect next October and goes further than any other state in the country to remove money from pretrial detention, as a landmark step for economic equity in the criminal justice system. But bail bondsmen, facing an existential threat, immediately launched the referendum drive. If it appears on the 2020 ballot, SB 10 will be placed on hold, buying the industry at least one more year, even if voters ultimately uphold the new law.
TWEET OF THE DAY
California Republican Party (@CAGOP) — “We would like to congratulate our new Assembly Republican Leader, Assemblywoman @MarieWaldron75! We look forward to working with you to get California back on the right track. Thank you Assemblyman @BrianDahleCA for your effective leadership over the past year.”
INFLUENCERS EVENT
OPINIONATED
The Bee’s Editorial Board thinks the bar shooting in Thousand Oaks proves gun control is not enough.
Garen Wintemute, Baker-Teret Chair in Violence Prevention in the Department of Emergency Medicine at UC Davis, explains how he believes mass shootings could be prevented.
State Sen. John Moorlach wants to work with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom on homelessness.
Karthick Ramakrishnan, professor of public policy and political science at UC Riverside, thinks California politics must accommodate the growing share of Asian-American voters.
