Jerry Brown picks a new California Supreme Court justice

Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday nominated his senior adviser for judicial appointments to a seat on the California Supreme Court that has sat vacant for more than a year.
Joshua Groban, 45, of Los Angeles, served as the legal counsel for Brown’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign and oversaw the appointment of approximately 600 state judges over the past two terms, according to a release from Brown’s office.
“Josh Groban has vast knowledge of the law and sound and practical judgment,” Brown said in a statement. “He’ll be a strong addition to California’s highest court.”
Former Justice Kathryn M. Werdegar retired in August 2017, giving Brown a fourth pick on the seven-member court and an opportunity to shape its direction for years to come.
Groban graduated from Harvard Law School, the first of Brown’s recent Supreme Court nominees who did not attend his own alma matter, Yale Law School. Prior to working for Brown, Groban practiced law in Los Angeles and New York, according to the release. He has also lecture at UCLA School of Law since 2015.
“Serving the people of California over the past 8 years has been the privilege of a lifetime,” Groban said in a statement. “I am truly humbled by this nomination and, if confirmed, I look forward to working alongside the highest court’s truly exemplary jurists.”
Comments