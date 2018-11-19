Democrats sweep statewide + Record-low unemployment + Newsom’s ‘ambassadors’

Happy Monday! As you read this, I’m likely making my way to the DMV for a long-awaited Real ID. I will be on Thanksgiving hiatus this week and return to your in-box on Nov. 26.
#ELECTION2018 UPDATES
Over the weekend, Democrats clinched a sweep in statewide contests. Democratic state Sen. Ricardo Lara defeated independent Steve Poizner in the race for insurance commissioner. Now the question is what his victory will mean for his Senate seat.
Assemblyman Tony Thurmond declared victory in the race for superintendent of public instruction, dealing a blow to wealthy charter school advocates who spent tens of millions of dollars supporting Marshall Tuck, his fellow Democrat in the nonpartisan race.
And on the congressional front, Democrat Gil Cisneros defeated Republican Young Kim, a rout for the party in Orange County.
RECORD-LOW UNEMPLOYMENT
While you may have stayed home lately due to the incessant smoke, you’ve probably remained on the job. So have plenty of other Californians. In October, the unemployment rate remained at a record low of 4.1 percent. This remains the lowest dating back to 1976, according to the latest report from the state’s Employment Development Department.
Biggest job gainer month-over-month: Professional and business services, manufacturing, information and government
Biggest job losers month-over-month: Trade, transportation and utilities
NEWSOM’S AMBASSADORS
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom wants you to help with his transition. On Friday, he announced plans to send political leaders out to talk to people about issues they want his administration to tackle. Those who will traverse the state include Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and billionaire Democratic activist Tom Steyer. He’s even recruited a former rival from the gubernatorial campaign trail — Antonio Villaraigosa.
Here’s his full list:
- Mayor London Breed
- Mayor Willie Brown
- State Senate President pro Tempore John Burton (Ret.)
- Laphonza Butler
- California State Treasurer John Chiang
- California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin (Ret.)
- Mayor Eric Garcetti
- Mayor Robert Garcia
- Alice Huffman
- State Senator Christine Kehoe (Ret.)
- Monica Lozano
- Congressman George Miller (Ret.)
- California Secretary of State Alex Padilla
- Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Art Pulaski
- Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas
- Mayor Libby Schaaf
- Mayor Darrell Steinberg
- Supervisor Hilda Solis
- Tom Steyer
- Mayor Ashley Swearengin (Ret.)
- Mayor Michael Tubbs
- Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (Ret.)
- California State Controller Betty Yee
- Allan Zaremberg
