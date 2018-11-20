The collapse of California Republicans in the U.S. House, in two charts

The 2018 general election was a disaster for California Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrats flipped six seats, leaving Republicans with only eight California U.S. House members. Put another way, Republicans will make up about 15 percent of the California delegation to the U.S. House. (And that’s only if Republican David Valadao can hold on in the Central Valley.)
That much of a lopsided result is unprecedented in modern California history. Just 20 years ago, Republicans made up about 46 percent of the California delegation to the House.
California now has the highest proportion of Democrats in its U.S. House delegation among the 10 largest states in America. Only four of the 35 largest U.S. states – Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Maryland – have a higher proportion of Democrats in their House delegation.
