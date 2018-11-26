California regions ‘moving in the wrong direction’ to meet climate goals, state agency finds

California has some of the most ambitious clean air goals in the country, but a report the state’s Air Resources Board released Monday shows communities are not on track to meet them.
California law requires regions to develop plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through land use and transportation policies. But communities aren’t actually implementing those plans, according to the report.
“Initial indications suggest that while California has put in place appropriate long-range greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, as well as the regional growth and investment plans that would allow it to slow growth in vehicle travel, the real-world results are falling significantly short of the SB 375 targets and are moving in the wrong direction,” the report says.
Under Gov. Jerry Brown’s leadership, California has become a global leader on climate change policies. Brown oversaw an extension of the state’s cap-and-trade program that charges polluters for emissions and approved other laws to boost clean energy use.
The state recently announced it met its goal to reduce emissions to 1990 levels four years early. California’s next goal requires it to reduce emissions another 40 percent by 2030.
The report released Monday highlights the challenges California faces meeting its future goals, as emissions from transportation increase.
“It’s a wake-up call,” said Ella Wise of ClimatePlan California, a nonprofit group that advocates for sustainable land use and transportation policies.
She attributes the results to local governments failing to invest in public transportation, build affordable housing near transit and make it easier for people to walk or bike to work instead of driving.
The state’s housing shortage forces many residents to live far from where they work, increasing the time Californians spend driving. Emissions from transportation are the largest source of greenhouse gasses.
The Air Resources Board sets air pollution standards, monitors air quality and develops plans to meet the emissions reduction goals set by the Legislature. It also sets emissions reductions goals for California regions.
The California report comes on the heels of a federal assessment that found climate change seriously threatens the U.S. economy and is exacerbating natural disasters like wildfires.
Comments