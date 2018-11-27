‘The Candidate,’ a Napa Valley chef, ‘El Toro’ among Jerry Brown’s final California honorees

Gov. Jerry Brown’s final California Hall of Fame class unveiled Tuesday includes his late executive secretary, a world-class restauranteur and a beloved Los Angeles Dodgers legend.
Brown and wife Anne Gust Brown will present medals to the eight members of class or their relatives at a ceremony in Sacramento next Tuesday, Dec. 4. . The recipients will be featured in a new museum artifact exhibit that will open to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.
“These individuals have helped push our state forward, inspiring Californians with their creativity and courage,” Brown said in a news release.
They are:
- Nancy McFadden: Brown’s top adviser who died earlier this year at 59.
- Robert Redford: Actor, director and environmentalist who starred in many popular films, including “The Candidate,” “All the President’s Men” and Academy Award Best Picture-winner, “Out of Africa.”
- Thomas Keller: Chef known for his world-renowned Napa Valley restaurant, “The French Laundry.”
- Fernando Valenzuela: Dodgers’ pitcher from Mexico, adoringly known as “El Toro” for his bull-like approach to the game during his 17-year career.
- Joan Baez: Musician who has used her protest songs to bring attention to social justice issues.
- Arlene Blum: Mountaineer and environmental scientist who leads the Green Science Policy Institute.
- Belva Davis: Oakland-raised journalist who went on to become the first African-American woman television reporter on the West Coast.
- Ed Lee: San Francisco’s first Asian-American mayor who died last year at 65 while in office.
The hall of fame was established by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife, Maria Shriver.
