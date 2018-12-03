Abortion pill mandate at California universities returns after veto by Jerry Brown

Two months after it was vetoed by outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown, California State Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, has reintroduced a bill that would require California public university student health centers to provide abortion medication.

“As the Trump Administration continues to unravel many of the critical health care protections and services for women, legislation such as this is urgently needed to make sure that Californians are able to access the full range of reproductive care regardless of where they may live,” Leyva said in a statement shortly after Brown issued her veto.





Senate Bill 24 would mandate that student health centers provide abortion medication by no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

In his veto remarks, Brown wrote that “because the services required by this bill are widely available off-campus, this bill is not necessary.”

However, Leyva noted in a statement announcing the bill’s reintroduction that “regardless of where they may live, all Californians should have access to the full range and choices of reproductive care services so that they can plan their futures and accomplish their goals.”