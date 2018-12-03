Fur sales could be coming to an end in California

Is California headed toward a fur-free future?
Assemblywoman Laura Friedman on Monday introduced a measure to ban the manufacture and sale of new fur clothing and accessories throughout the state — everything from coats and hats to handbags and keychains. Assembly Bill 44 would exempt used fur and products that serve a religious purpose.
“Given the overwhelming evidence of inhumane practices in the fur industry and the availability of so many different options for warm and fashionable fabrics, we will not continue to be complicit in unnecessary cruelty,” the Glendale Democrat said in a statement.
Friedman’s bill is part of a growing political movement in California. Several cities have already restricted the sale of fur, including San Francisco, which earlier this year adopted a ban that is set to take effect in January. Officials in Los Angeles directed the city attorney in September to develop a policy prohibiting fur sales.
