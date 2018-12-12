Umberg wins - finally + Jerry Brown launches farewell tour

UMBERG’S VICTORY AFFIRMED
Former Sen. Janet Nguyen’s campaign has called off the partial recount it requested in the 34th Senate district race after just two days.
Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley said the process didn’t involve a new tally of ballots. The campaign simply reviewed provisional ballot envelopes in the 13 Santa Ana precincts where it requested a recount and called it off Tuesday afternoon, he said.
The process cost the Orange County Republican Party $9,400, Kelley said.
Nguyen lost her reelection bid by more than 3,000 votes to Democratic challenger Tom Umberg.
The seat was one of eight in the Legislature that California Democrats flipped this election.
JERRY MEETS ARI
With less than a month left in the Governor’s Office, Jerry Brown has begun his farewell tour.
He spoke with NPR’s Ari Shapiro on Tuesday about climate change, his efforts to roll back California’s tough sentencing laws and political civility.
Here are a few of Brown’s best quotes.
On why California’s strong economy is a double-edged sword: “With all these rich kids making millions of dollars in Silicon Valley, they’re bidding up the price of real estate…and the automation is such that a lot of people are now what they call ‘redundant,’ or put more harshly, ‘surplus,’ because the economy doesn’t have a role for them, and that’s where creative political leaders are there have to find a way to tame capitalism, restructure.”
His advice for Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom: “A nice methodology in political management is to imagine what could go wrong and what could go wrong in the worst way possible. And after you imagine that, take careful steps to avoid it. You’ve got to think not about all your little pet programs, of which there will be plenty, but what are the things that could go awry?”
On how the Republican Party can make a comeback in California: “The Republicans, their problem, is at least in California, they only know how to say ‘no.’ Now on the other hand, the Democrats’ problem is they only know how to say ‘yes,’ even to harebrained schemes. So there is plenty of room for wise people that talk sense to the American people and to the people in California.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer: Good news this morning: @SenKamalaHarris will get to keep her spot on the Judiciary Committee!
He didn’t note that the move gives the potential presidential candidate a significant 2020 soapbox.
MUST READ: Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested in Fresno on misdemeanor child abuse charge
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla campaigned on transparency. That’s why his secrecy and evasion is so disturbing when it comes to problems in California’s Motor Voter registration program, The Bee Editorial Board writes.
