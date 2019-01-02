Catch up quickly: Newsom’s trust, PG&E fallout, inaugural events

Out of touch for the holidays? Wondering what you missed? Here’s a short list of stories to get you caught up for the New Year at the Capitol:

Gavin Newsom gets ready to ‘Feel This Moment’:

A weekend of celebrations in Sacramento for Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom kicks off with a night to raise money for the state’s wildfire victims. Newsom is hosting the fundraiser, called California Rises, Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Pitbull, the Miami rapper behind hits like ‘Timber’ and ‘Feel This Moment,’ headlines the bill. Common, X Ambassadors and Cold Weather Sons round out the lineup.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but they’re expected to become available before Saturday.

The governor-elect will put his wineries, hotels into a blind trust

California fire unions lean on Newsom as he gets ready to pick a chief

Camp Fire lawsuits and cleanup

PG&E could be prosecuted for murder, attorney general says

Cities are saying no to holding Camp Fire rubble

The federal government is closed, but FEMA is at work

California vs. Trump, the saga continues

President Trump has to nominate judges for the 9th Circuit, again

California Republicans still making sense of their midterm losses

Trump tweets ‘Build the wall’ after California police shooting

Goodbye, Jerry Brown

You can send the governor to the ranch, but you can’t take him out of politics. Jerry Brown is retiring with $15 million in his fundraising account

Gov. Brown wanted to save the planet, and the state budget. How did he do?

Not all of Gov. Jerry Brown’s clemency actions went as planned

But these Camp Fire victims were thrilled to get pardons from him

And this famous Death Row inmate could get a shot at parole

A new year, a new Legislature

The state Democratic Party is under new leadership





Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is keeping his post as a subcommittee chairman while the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office considers whether to charge him with a crime stemming from a child abuse allegation. The DA has until March 13 to file charges.





How Sanger Democrat Melissa Hurtado came to be California’s youngest state legislator (she’s 30)





In case you need the latest on the DMV and Real ID