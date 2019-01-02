Catch up quickly: Newsom’s trust, PG&E fallout, inaugural events

Out of touch for the holidays? Wondering what you missed? Here’s a short list of stories to get you caught up for the New Year at the Capitol:
Gavin Newsom gets ready to ‘Feel This Moment’:
A weekend of celebrations in Sacramento for Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom kicks off with a night to raise money for the state’s wildfire victims. Newsom is hosting the fundraiser, called California Rises, Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center.
Pitbull, the Miami rapper behind hits like ‘Timber’ and ‘Feel This Moment,’ headlines the bill. Common, X Ambassadors and Cold Weather Sons round out the lineup.
Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but they’re expected to become available before Saturday.
The governor-elect will put his wineries, hotels into a blind trust
California fire unions lean on Newsom as he gets ready to pick a chief
Camp Fire lawsuits and cleanup
PG&E could be prosecuted for murder, attorney general says
Cities are saying no to holding Camp Fire rubble
The federal government is closed, but FEMA is at work
California vs. Trump, the saga continues
President Trump has to nominate judges for the 9th Circuit, again
California Republicans still making sense of their midterm losses
Trump tweets ‘Build the wall’ after California police shooting
Goodbye, Jerry Brown
You can send the governor to the ranch, but you can’t take him out of politics. Jerry Brown is retiring with $15 million in his fundraising account
Gov. Brown wanted to save the planet, and the state budget. How did he do?
Not all of Gov. Jerry Brown’s clemency actions went as planned
But these Camp Fire victims were thrilled to get pardons from him
And this famous Death Row inmate could get a shot at parole
A new year, a new Legislature
The state Democratic Party is under new leadership
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is keeping his post as a subcommittee chairman while the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office considers whether to charge him with a crime stemming from a child abuse allegation. The DA has until March 13 to file charges.
How Sanger Democrat Melissa Hurtado came to be California’s youngest state legislator (she’s 30)
In case you need the latest on the DMV and Real ID
