California’s new first family: Meet Gavin Newsom’s relatives

When Gavin Newsom is sworn in Monday, he, his wife and four young kids will become California’s first family. Here’s a look at them and some of Newsom’s other notable relatives.

Gavin Newsom: The 51-year-old incoming governor has served for the last eight years as lieutenant governor, a largely ceremonial job that involves sitting on various state commissions. In 2004, he rose to national prominence for granting same-sex marriage licenses as San Francisco mayor. With financial backing from Gordon Getty, the son of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, he opened a San Francisco wine shop in 1992, the first of the hospitality businesses that would make him a millionaire. He grew up in the Bay Area and attended Santa Clara University.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom: California’s incoming first lady is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, actress and outspoken advocate for women. The 44-year-old is working on a new documentary about inequality in the United States and has previously made films about gender stereotypes in American culture. She’s a double graduate of Stanford University, where she earned her bachelor’s and business degrees. Jennifer and Gavin have been married for a decade. She has said the family won’t consider moving to Sacramento from their home in Marin County until their kids’ school year ends.

The Newsom children: Gavin and Jennifer have four kids: 9-year-old Montana, 7-year-old Hunter, 5-year-old Brooklynn and 2-year-old Dutch.

Hilary Newsom: Gavin’s sister is president of PlumpJack, the hospitality company he founded. PlumpJack Group owns wineries, boutique hotels, restaurants and spirits shops in San Francisco, Napa, Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe and Marin County.

Tessa Newsom: Their mother raised Gavin and Hilary as a single parent after she and her husband divorced. She was 55 when she died of breast cancer in 2002, inspiring her daughter to raise money for breast cancer research through the PlumpJack Foundation.

William Newsom III: Hilary and Gavin’s father died last month at 84. The former State Court of Appeal justice was friends with outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown and was known for his environmental activism.