Jerry Brown moves out of Governor’s Mansion in midtown Sacramento

Friday marks Gov. Jerry Brown’s last day living in the Governor’s Mansion in midtown Sacramento.

Finishing his second stint as California governor, Brown moved into the Victorian mansion at 16th and H streets in late 2015 after a multimillion-dollar renovation. Before then, no governor had lived there since Ronald Reagan in 1967.

Brown would previously visit the mansion when his father, Pat Brown, served as governor from 1959 to 1967. Jerry Brown was enrolled at UC Berkeley and then at Yale Law School for most of his father’s time as governor.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom takes office Monday, but following his November election, Newsom suggested the governor may not need to live in Sacramento.

Brown is retiring to his family’s ranch in Colusa County.