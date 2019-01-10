Gavin Newsom budget calls for drinking water tax to help poor communities

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax on drinking water Thursday to help disadvantaged communities clean up contaminated water systems.

Newsom’s plan for a “safe and affordable drinking water fund,” included in the new governor’s first budget proposal to the Legislature, attempts to revive an idea that died in the Legislature last year.

Newsom, in rolling out the proposal, told reporters that 1 million Californians lack safe drinking water. “That is a disgrace,” he said.

Newsom said he also plans to put $25 million in general fund dollars into safe drinking water efforts to jump-start the effort.

Details of Newsom’s plan weren’t immediately available, but last year’s proposal would have taxed residential customers 95 cents a month, to raise about $110 million a year. Dairy producers and feedlot operators would have contributed about $30 million in fees, for a total annual fund of $140 million.

The Legislature scrapped the idea after protests from the agricultural community and the Association of California Water Agencies, which represents more than 400 water districts, and it became clear that it was proving increasingly difficult to secure the two-thirds super-majority needed to impose a new tax.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown tried to resurrect the program last fall as a voluntary tax, but that died in the Legislature as well.





An investigation by McClatchy last year revealed that roughly 360,000 Californians are served by systems with drinking water laced with unsafe amounts of arsenic, nitrates, uranium and other pollutants. McClatchy also found that 6 million Californians have water providers that have violated state standards at some point since 2012.





Unsafe drinking water is a fact of life in some communities, especially in the San Joaquin Valley. Residents have had to rely on bottled water for years in many communities.