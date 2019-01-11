Trump could divert money from Folsom Dam to fund a border wall; Democrats vow a fight

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering raiding disaster recovery funding — including more than $1 billion for Sacramento-area flood protection projects — to help pay for his wall on the southern border.
Congressional Democrats are promising a fight.
“Congress allocated these taxpayer dollars for vital flood protection projects all over the country, including projects that safeguard Sacramento and over half a million of my constituents,” Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui of Sacramento said in a statement Thursday night. “It’s unconscionable that President Trump wants to take Sacramento’s flood protection funding away to build his border wall, which he repeated, time and time again, that Mexico would pay for.”
According to reports, the White House is weighing a plan to tap nearly $15 billion in funding that Congress appropriated for the Army Corps of Engineers last year for disaster recovery projects. According to Matsui’s office, the legislation directed the Army Corps to develop a plan to determine where the funding would go.
Much of the money has since been directed to rebuilding parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico devastated by recent hurricanes. But the Army Corps of Engineers also set aside $5 billion for long-term disaster recovery funding, including about $1.8 billion for Sacramento flood protection projects such as improvements to the Folsom Dam.
“This allocation of resources was designated because the Corps of Engineers recognized the severe flood risk Sacramento faces, as the second most flood prone major city in America,” Matsui’s office said.
The White House is looking at ways to fund the wall on the border with Mexico that Trump promised during his 2016 campaign. The federal government shut down in late December after the president and Democratic negotiators failed to reach a deal on funding for the wall in a year-end spending bill. Trump has demanded more than $5 billion for the project, which Democrats have argued is a waste of money.
With the government now on Day 21 of the shutdown, and federal workers beginning to miss paychecks, the White House has sought other ways to end the standoff. In one scenario, the president could declare a national emergency, which gives the executive branch additional powers in the midst of a crisis. Among other things, that would allow the administration to re-route the funding from civil works projects towards wall construction.
But it would also almost certainly invite legal challenges.
“Under no circumstance are these funds to be used to fund the President pet project so he can claim a win. There is no emergency on the border,” House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement. “If necessary, my colleagues and I will use every available method to stop him in this effort.”
