Furloughed TSA workers plan protest at Sacramento International Airport

Furloughed government workers are planning a demonstration at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday afternoon to protest a government shutdown that’s depriving them of their income.

The rally was organized by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which is the primary union representing federal employees. It mirrors similar protests that have unfolded recently at other federal offices in California, including one at an IRS office in Fresno.

“It is completely unacceptable that the women and men who risk their lives safeguarding our airports are still required to report for work without knowing when they’ll be paid again,” AFGE president David J. Cox said in a news release announcing the demonstration at the Sacramento airport.





The government shutdown stems from a dispute between the Trump administration and Democratic leaders over funding for the border wall that President Trump promised in his 2016 campaign. The shutdown is in its fourth week, making it the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Local TSA workers missed their first paycheck on Jan. 15, which would have been for the previous two weeks of work. News reports have suggests TSA workers are calling in sick at higher rates since the shutdown began.

Sacramento TSA chief Sid Hanna said that absentee rates have hit 10 percent, though that could be attributed to flu season.





“We haven’t had any wait time issues,” Hanna said. “I can’t predict the future. Things get tougher as time goes on, but we are preparing to handle this.”





Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced the furloughed federal employees would be eligible for unemployment benefits. His offer is unusual because the furloughed workers are expected to receive back pay for the wages they’re losing during the shutdown.

Both federal workers who are furloughed and those working without pay may apply for the benefits. More information is available at edd.ca.gov.