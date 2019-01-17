Touring Paradise + Women’s March Sacramento + Pelosi’s power play

TRIP TO PARADISE
It’s not the kind of vacation you had in mind. It’s a tour through one of the most devastated parts of California. At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, two Republican lawmakers near the wildfire-damaged area will host 18 fellow lawmakers.
The goal: To tour the burned areas and better understand what the Legislature should do to provide assistance in the ongoing recovery efforts.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen of Tehama and Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City said this will be their top priority as the new legislative sessions gears up.
WOMEN’S MARCH PT. 3
Thousands will flock to the Capitol on Saturday for the third Women’s March. The march leaves Southside Park at 10 a.m., with the rally at the Capitol ending at 3:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento group’s event page.
“Sacramento organizers plan to use this opportunity to celebrate the many local candidates who ran in 2018 and organizations who align with our Women’s March Global framework,” the group wrote.
The permit approved by the California Highway Patrol estimates there will be 10,000 people in attendance.
ADDRESSING AFFORDABILITY
State Treasurer Fiona Ma is kicking off a listening tour in Los Angeles and San Diego today to hear from people about how her office could increase availability of affordable housing across California. On Friday, Ma will visit Sacramento at 10 a.m., followed by San Francisco at 3 p.m. Her listening tour concludes in Fresno at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25.
PELOSI’S POWER MOVE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pulling no punches with her newly-gained power. Earlier this month, she invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union Address on Jan. 29. But she sent the president a letter on Wednesday morning recommending the speech be delayed until the government shutdown ends.
In her letter to Trump, Pelosi said U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland security have been “hamstrung by furloughs” since the government shutdown began in late December. She urged the president to find another date to give his speech once the government has been been reopened. Pelosi also suggested Trump deliver his address to Congress in writing.
“Given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing,” Pelosi wrote.
Pelosi’s letter was met with swift pushback from the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen replied on Twitter that the two departments are “fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union.”
TWEET OF THE DAY
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) — “Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding.”
MUST-READ: Gavin Newsom made a big move on drug pricing. Will it save you money?
