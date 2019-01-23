A lawmaker’s Roe vs. Wade reflection + Duncan Hunter rematch? + Tackling homelessness

LAWMAKER SHARES ‘EMPOWERING’ ABORTION STORY

During debate on a resolution marking the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, freshman Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks told her colleagues about her own abortion when she was 26.

She described how she decided to terminate her unplanned pregnancy during a vulnerable time in her life, when she had no health insurance and was staying on a friend’s couch.





After her abortion, she went on to lead a successful career in politics, working in the Obama White House to help pass the Affordable Care Act, helping other women get elected and winning an election herself to represent the East Bay in the Assembly.





Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“My story is also the story of millions of other American women, the story of women who can’t speak out, who can’t rise to this microphone,” said Wicks, an Oakland Democrat. “For me, having an abortion was an empowering decision, one that I have never regretted.”





MORE DRAMA FOR DUNCAN HUNTER





Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar may have lost to Congressman Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, in the 2018 midterm, but he is not going away quietly. Campa-Najjar, who fell 9,000 votes shy of a major upset, wants a rematch.

He said in a news release he will make adjustments in order to win. He said he will pay more of his attention to local issues and adopt a more inclusive approach in his campaign.

“Since the election, CA50 voters have felt the pain of not having a full-time representative,” Najjar said. “Our district deserves a Congressmember who can fully focus on the needs of constituents.”





Najjar won’t be alone in the field, as former Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Hunter was indicted for using over $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. He will go to trial in federal court on Sept. 10.

TACKLING HOMELESSNESS

Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man with many priorities. Among the top issues he wants to address is homelessness. Today, California lawmakers will hear from a host of experts on how local, state and federal governments could respond to the problem. Eleven speakers are set to testify starting at 9 a.m. in the Capitol.

Homeless is particularly pervasive in California. According to Newsom’s budget proposal, national homeless has dropped by 13 percent since 2010 and jumped by 9 percent in Califonria during the same period.

BRIDGING HEALTH GAPS

At noon today, UC Center Sacramento is hosting an event to address inequities in California’s health care system. Laurel Lucia and Miranda Dietz from the UC Berkeley Labor Center will show their latest estimates of the number of uninsured people in California. They will also provide a breakdown of the uninsured by their eligibility for various coverage options and their demographics. Lunch will be served at the talk.

PODCAST TOMORROW





We’ll be releasing a new edition of “California Nation” tomorrow morning, so make sure to check your feed. This week’s episode focuses on wildfires and the GOP’s search for a new leader. Don’t assume the two are connected.

Former Assemblyman Travis Allen will come on the show to discuss his bid to become the next CA GOP chairman. He’ll also outline his vision for the party and the relationship it should have with President Donald Trump.

You can subscribe to the show on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music and SoundCloud.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Assemblyman Evan Low (@Evan_Low) — “This isn’t over yet. To every trans soldier who pledged to sacrifice their life for this country: We’ll keep fighting for you, just as you’ve fought for us.”

This isn't over yet. To every trans soldier who pledged to sacrifice their life for this country: We'll keep fighting for you, just as you've fought for us. https://t.co/Hu3IPmCXEq — Evan Low (@Evan_Low) January 22, 2019

MUST-READ: Marijuana is legal in California. So why is the CHP arresting delivery drivers?