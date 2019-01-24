Is Trump too toxic for CA Republicans? + Visit the archives

TO EMBRACE OR NOT EMBRACE?
It’s no secret California is not on the best of terms with the federal government. With dozens of ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration and historic Democratic power in the Legislature, President Donald Trump does not have many allies.
Some Republicans, including Assemblyman Chad Mayes, former Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen, and GOP political consultant Mike Madrid have called for an overhaul of the party, blaming Trump for the party’s 2018 midterm losses.
But at a time when some are looking to distance themselves from the president, one Republican running to lead the party is calling for a total embrace.
On this week’s “California Nation” podcast, CA GOP chair candidate Travis Allen makes the case for supporting Trump. On the show, Allen groups Mayes, Olsen, Madrid and fellow chairman candidate Jessica Patterson into “the establishment.”
“They are the Republicans that are telling you the Republican Party is dead,” Allen said. “They’re the Republicans telling you that Republicans must look and sound more like California Democrats to be viable in our state, to essentially be Republican-lite. This sort of backward thinking is a failed strategy.”
FRESH FACES
State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, has been on the job now for just under two months. He is among a class of 11 Senate Republicans — the lowest number in 56 years. Jones will replace Sen. Jim Nielsen of Tehama. Jones will hold the second highest position in the chamber for the GOP. He’ll be tasked with assisting the incoming leader, Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield.
RETAILERS ASSOCIATION GETS NEW LEADER
Rachel Michelin has been chosen as the new president of California’s Retailers Association. Michelin, who will begin working for the association on Feb. 19, is the current CEO of California Women Lead, a nonpartisan organization for women involved in public policy issues. She’ll replace Bill Dombrowski, who led the association for many years before retiring at the end of 2018.
DIGGING THROUGH THE ARCHIVES
At 10 a.m. today, California State Archives is offering a free, behind-the scenes tour of its collections. The building holds more than 100 million documents and 250,000 photographs. The archives are located near the Capitol on the fourth floor of 1020 O St.
TWEET OF THE DAY
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) — “This afternoon, I sent @realDonaldTrump a letter informing him that the House will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened.”
