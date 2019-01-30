California Democrats wants Harris to run + Make housing affordable again + Becerra’s spotlight

DO CALIFORNIANS WANT KAMALA?
The big crowds at Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign kickoff in Oakland last week were no illusion.
A new poll from Probolsky Research shows the senator with a sizable majority of support from likely 2020 Democratic primary voters in the Golden State. Sixty-two percent of California Democrats said they want the senator to run for president, while 17 percent opposed her run and 21 percent were unsure.
Across all political parties, Harris polled best among black voters and worst among white voters, with support at 74 percent and 38 percent, respectively. She also had majority support from Asians, Latinos and people between the ages of 18 and 39.
“Having the support of your home state is not necessary for success, but it is certainly a key indicator,” said a statement from Adam Probolsky, pollster with the company that conducted the survey.
California is slated to hold its primary much earlier in the 2020 election cycle than it did in 2016, giving the state more power in deciding the next nominee for the Democratic Party. California will be critical to Harris’s bid to secure the party’s nomination.
She got some extra good news on Tuesday, too. Her potential field of home-state competitors thinned out when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he wouldn’t run for president.
“I’m so excited to finish the work we have begun here in Los Angeles,” he wrote on Twitter
AN FYI ON ADU’S
Homes are expensive, and California lawmakers are making housing affordability a top priority. With less than a month left to introduce new bills this session, people are demanding solutions. At 9:30 a.m., a panel of experts and advocates will speak with lawmakers at the Capitol to evaluate the state’s policies surrounding accessory dwelling units — granny flats or casitas that could help address California’s affordability crisis.
The Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee and Assembly Local Government Committee is holding the joint hearing in Room 126. State Sen. Bob Wieckowski, D-Fremont, has introduced Senate Bill 13, which he says will reduce and eliminate certain barriers for homeowners wishing to build ADUs on their properties.
BECERRA TO RESPOND TO TRUMP’S SOTU
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will deliver the Democratic Spanish language response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 5. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Becerra a “a towering champion of equal justice” and said she looks forward to hearing a speech focused on “the message of progress.” In a tweet, Becerra thanked Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the opportunity to focus on “truth, candor and unity.”
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response.
TALKIN’ WITH TONI
California Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is participating in an event at 11:45 a.m. today to discuss the most pressing issues for the Legislature. The Public Policy Institute of California is hosting the conversation in Sacramento at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. It will be streamed live at noon for those who register to attend online.
TWEET OF THE DAY.
Assemblyman James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) — “Frankly, I question whether @PGE4Me is really in a BK situation or if they are simply attempting to skirt obligations. Investigators concluded PG&E equipment didn’t cause the Tubbs Fire, still no liability determination in the Camp Fire.”
MUST-READ: ‘Trump effect:’ California Latino voters showed up in force in 2018. Will they do it again?
