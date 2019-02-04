Gabby Giffords in town + KDL joins UCLA + GOP future

GUN CONTROL
Today will be a big day for California Democratic leaders, as lawmakers unveil new proposals aimed at reducing gun violence deaths. At 11:30 a.m., former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords will join them at the Capitol in the Speaker’s Press Room.
California continues to tighten what are already among the strictest firearms regulations in the country. New laws went into effect this year, placing limits on when people can be eligible to purchase long guns.
But Democrats are hoping Gov. Gavin Newsom will be willing to sign some measures former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed, including one by Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, that would have expanded the list of people who can seek a gun violence restraining order. Assembly Bill 2888 would have let employers, co-workers, high school and college staff, and mental health workers petition a judge to order the temporary removal of firearms from someone they believe poses a danger to themselves or others.
KDL HEADS TO UCLA
The former Democratic leader in the Califronia Senate has a new gig. Kevin de León, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate against Dianne Feinstein last year, will soon teach public policy courses at UCLA. The school announced that de León had joined the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs as a “distinguished policymaker-in-residence and senior analyst.” He’ll start teaching classes in April.
THE GOP’S FUTURE
California’s Republican Party is in uncharted territory. The group is suffering from several losses in the 2018 midterms and faces a fierce battle in the coming weeks over who should be the next leader. On Tuesday, three prominent Republicans will visit San Francisco to discuss the party’s future.
Ex-Assemblywoman Catharine Baker will join former Assembly leader Kristin Olsen and Matt Shupe, former communications director for John Cox’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in San Francisco at the Taube Family Auditorium.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) -The @TheCityofSac is inviting residents to submit ideas to activate the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Submitting participants have a chance of winning up to $6,000 in prize money through a popular vote by the public.
