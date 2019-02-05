Becerra in the spotlight + Trump’s SOTU guests + New reporter

THE DEMOCRATIC RESPONSE
He’ll be the only one in the room wearing a tie, and he couldn’t be more excited. California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, is giving the Spanish-language Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address today.
He’ll be delivering the speech from his alma mater, C.K. McClatchy High School, in front of dozens of students and families.
“I’m grateful that they would let me use their school at that hour of the evening,” Becerra said. “It’s just nice to get to do it in my alma mater. I have great memories from attending McClatchy.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Becerra is the face behind the dozens of lawsuits California has filed agianst the Trump administration, many of which involve immigration, health care and the environment. Though Becerra has been a prominent figure in California’s “resistance,” he’ll gear his speech toward a national audience.
“This is a conversation with people throughout America, so it’s more appropriate to focus on the needs and the aspirations of people around the United States, not just California,” Becerra said.
He added his speech will touch on issues related to gun violence, immigration and health care, among other topics. He hopes his speech will serve as an optimistic counter to Trump’s. “It’s important to talk about how this country continues to be great and offer opportunity. I’m a perfect example of that. We want to continue that pace.”
TRUMP’S SOTU GUESTS HAVE CALIFORNIA TIES
You can expect Trump’s speech to take a familiar turn as he discusses immigration. As he has in the past, the president will acknowledge those who died at the hands of people who unlawfully entered the United States.
Gerald and Sharon David were murdered in their Reno home earlier this year. According to the White House, “the terrible loss has devastated both their community and three generations of their family. Three family members from Redding, California, including the Davids’ daughter, Debra, granddaughter, Heather, and great-granddaughter, Madison will be in attendance.
SAY ‘HI’ TO HANNAH
We are proud to welcome a new addition to The Bee Capitol Bureau: Hannah Wiley. She’s a Chicago native who comes to us by way of Texas, where she worked as a border reporting fellow for the Texas Tribune.
The donut-loving vegan will be joining me in covering the Legislature. She’ll also take over the Capitol Alert newsletter, as I focus more energy on our “California Nation” podcast.
If you want to schedule a coffee or just make a quick introduction, please shoot her an email at hwiley@sacbee.com. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcwiley.
TWEET OF THE DAY
State Sen. Steven Bradford — “Really, #45 the most productive president in history?? Let’s try, the most delusional, narcissistic & divisive occupier of White House EVER!”
MUST-READ: Will Gavin Newsom be tougher on guns than Jerry Brown? Democrats are counting on it
Comments