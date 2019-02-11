Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Say ‘hi’ to The Sacramento Bee’s newest political reporter

By Sacramento Bee staff

February 11, 2019 12:00 AM

Hannah Wiley is a new reporter joining the Bee’s Capitol Bureau. She will cover the Legislature and anchor the Capitol Alert newsletter.
Hannah Wiley is a new reporter joining the Bee’s Capitol Bureau. She will cover the Legislature and anchor the Capitol Alert newsletter. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com
Hannah Wiley is a new reporter joining the Bee’s Capitol Bureau. She will cover the Legislature and anchor the Capitol Alert newsletter. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau welcomes reporter Hannah Wiley, who will anchor the Capitol Alert morning newsletter and write on the state Legislature. 

Wiley joins The Bee after working as a reporting fellow with The Texas Tribune, where she covered immigration and criminal justice.

In Texas, Wiley reported on the aftermath of the family separation crisis in the Rio Grande Valley and tracked changes to the United States’ asylum process under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. While in Austin, Wiley covered the death penalty in Texas — the nation’s leader in number of executions last year — as well as prison reform initiatives.

Wiley earned a bachelor’s in political journalism and Italian at Saint Louis University before joining Teach for America as an English teacher in Nashville. She graduated in June 2018 with her master’s in investigative reporting out of Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Contact her with news and ideas for the Capitol Alert newsletter at hwiley@sacbee.com or @hannahcwiley. And if you see her in the Capitol halls, feel free to say hello.

Hannah Wiley

Hannah Wiley joined The Bee as a legislative reporter in 2019. She produces the morning newsletter for Capitol Alert and previously reported on immigration, education and criminal justice. She’s a Chicago-area native and a graduate of Saint Louis University and Northwestern.

  Comments  