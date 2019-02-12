A governor ‘who’s leaning in:’ What they’re saying about Newsom’s State of the State

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego:

“The governor spoke some hard truths. He set audacious goals, and he’s assembling a formidable team to achieve them. We will need new ways of looking at old problems, and unprecedented collaboration to meet the challenges ahead. I’m eager to get to work.”

Senate Republican Leader Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel:





“Californians by their nature are optimistic and I appreciate the governor’s upbeat tone about addressing the state’s many challenges. I welcome his efforts to prevent devastating wildfires, invest in our schools, and hold high-speed rail contractors and consultants accountable for their performance. These are steps in the right direction.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield:





“The train to nowhere has finally stopped. This is the right move by Gavin Newsom.”

Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento:

“It’s so refreshing for me to have a governor, a leader who’s not being overly cautious. Who’s leaning in, who’s deciding that the toughest issues are the issues worth tackling. I think he’s off to a great start.”

Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino:

“During these polarized political times, I appreciate that the governor continues to stand up for California’s values of inclusion and uplifting others. We will never back down from a just and moral fight, but we will also do all we can to help provide the resources that our residents and local communities need.”

Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber:

“I appreciate that he’s continuing to talk about being prudent in spending but some of the proposals that he discussed will exacerbate our budget problems because our budget is very precariously balanced.”

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno:





“The Governor today, in his State of the State address, outlined a new direction for California. His priorities for water and transportation will provide a fresh look, and I hope new opportunities.

“Attempting to purse a more centrist approach to creating water sustainability in California is the key.

“On high-speed rail, his proposal to change the plan, though more modest, will still benefit the Valley. I do not believe these changes foreclose a future HSR system for California.

Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco:





“The high speed rail announcement was a little bit of a surprise but we’ve had so much frustration and questions about what’s going to happen with high speed rail, I think it is good to focus on the initial leg from Merced down to Bakersfield. Having said that, those jobs, those people would benefit from that link from Fresno in to San Jose. There are already so many of them who already spend part of their time working in the Bay Area or driving to the Bay Area every single day. It makes a lot of sense for that connection to happen via high speed rail. I think it would be a huge game changer and really help connect the Central Valley and the Bay Area economy.”

Jeffrey Kightlinger, General Manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California:





“Metropolitan welcomes Governor Newsom’s endorsement of modernizing California’s water conveyance system in the Delta. While a single tunnel project will not resolve all pumping problems in the Delta and is less flexible for dealing with climate change impacts, it is imperative that we move forward rapidly on a conveyance project. Having no Delta fix imperils all of California. We intend to work constructively with the Newsom administration on developing a refined California WaterFix project that addresses the needs of cities, farms and the environment.”

Shelley Lyford, president and CEO, West Health:

“Governor Newsom today showed he will truly stand with seniors by making good on a campaign promise to develop and implement a comprehensive and long-term plan that addresses the important health care, social and caregiving needs of the state’s growing population of older adults”

“We look forward to immediately working with the governor and his administration on the development of this Master Plan for Aging and making successful aging a reality for all California seniors.”

Carl Guardino, CEO and President of Silicon Valley Leadership Group:

“It makes sense for high speed rail il to extend from the agricultural capital of the Central Valley to the innovation capital of Silicon Valley. During his speech, Governor Gavin Newsom, exhibited his commitment to doing the hard work to get the Valley to Valley connection done.”

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore:





“Today the Governor acknowledged the need for CEQA reform, a plea made by Republicans for years. We should once and for all halt the practice of giving billionaires financial breaks with CEQA exemptions so they can build sports arenas, and start giving those financial breaks to struggling Californians. No more giveaways to wealthy team owners.”