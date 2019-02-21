The kids vs. Facebook + Auto insurance discrimination + Newsom’s housing priorities

Will my kombucha be taxed in the newly proposed soda fee?
“THE KIDS’ VERSION OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA”
In 2012, a kid playing Ninja Saga on Facebook’s platform charged $20 to his mom’s credit card. Facebook stored the payment information, and because of that one-time virtual swipe, the child subsequently charged hundreds of dollars to his mother’s account as he continued playing the game.
That anecdote comes from Reveal, a news organization at the Center for Investigative Reporting that in January persuaded a judge to release documents from a 2012 lawsuit against the social media giant.
That story could lead to more repercussions for Facebook.
Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that promotes safe media and technology use for children, is scheduled to announce at 7:00 a.m. today that it will join more than a dozen groups in filing a joint Federal Trade Commission complaint against Facebook for what the organization says is an “unfair or deceptive practice” in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
Common Sense Media President Jim Steyer said Facebook “knowingly dupes kids and families and costs them real money,” and called the lawsuit the “kids’ version of Cambridge Analytica.”
Facebook disclosed millions of users’ account information in 2016 to Cambridge Analytica , a political data firm that President Donald Trump’s campaign used during the election.
Facebook in a written statement last month said it offered refunds and updated policies to address complaints about children using the platform.
“We routinely examine our own practices, and in 2016 agreed to update our terms and provide dedicated resources for refund requests related to purchases made by minors on Facebook,” the company said in a statement it released to The Associated Press.
WORKER DISCRIMINATION
A group of organizations is submitting a petition this morning to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a fight to ban the use of occupation and education when pricing auto insurance.
According to Consumer Watchdog, one of the groups urging the ban, seven out of the 10 largest auto insurance companies unfairly charge lower-income workers, such as janitors, waitresses, factory workers and drivers, up to 15 percent more for insurance. The group argues that doctors, lawyers and other highly educated professionals benefit from that percentage disparity because they then receive discounts.
The 11 groups are expected to advocate in their petition for auto insurance rates to be based off a driver’s safety record and their driving experience.
A press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Consumer Watchdog Offices in Los Angeles.
A ROOF OVER CALIFORNIA’S HEAD
It’s a top priority in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, was a focal point in his State of the State speech and remains a bread and butter item on this session’s agenda. Affordable housing and homelessness.
So where are we at? The Senate Budget and Fiscal Review committee is meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the two issues, the same day and time that the Legislative Analyst’s Office is also scheduled to release a report on Newsom’s homelessness budget proposals.
Yesterday the LAO found that Newsom’s affordable housing plans “raise questions about which populations to prioritize.” Right now, the budget focuses on both middle-income housing needs and those in more immediate need for aid. The report suggests that members of the Legislature use the General Fund to target assistance toward low-income households.
