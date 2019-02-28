Why did Newsom bust tiny Wheatland on affordable housing? City says rules ‘don’t really fit’

When California’s new governor name-checked the city of Wheatland in his recent State of the State address, word “got around town pretty quick,” one local business owner said.

“We don’t get mentioned all that much, and not by the governor,” said Wayne Bishop, who owns Wheatland’s popular Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm.

The reason for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call-out? Wheatland is one of 47 cities and counties out of compliance with a state housing law requiring municipalities to create plans to build affordable housing.

But Bishop said that in the town of roughly 3,700 people in Yuba County, California’s housing crisis is scarcely felt or discussed.

“It gave us something to laugh about,” he said. “The average man on the street has no idea what he’s talking about.”

In December 2018, the state’s department of Housing and Community Development sent the city a letter stating Wheatland had failed to submit a new “housing element,” or plan, for the department to review, which would include “documentation to establish required zoning actions have been implemented.”

“Some cities are trying, like Clovis. But others are not, like Wheatland, Huntington Park, and Montebello,” Newsom said during his speech.

Specifically, Wheatland is short 343 high-density units – which translates to about 17 acres zoned for high-density residential use with about 20 units on each acre that it’s been tasked by the state and by regional governments to produce, according to city Community Development Director Tim Raney.

But in a small, agricultural city such as Wheatland, demand for new home construction is low, and “pretty much all of the ground was spoken for” when the city updated its general plan, said Mayor Joe Henderson. The city’s existing footprint “doesn’t have 17 acres of bare land, ready to build” on and zone, said City Manager Jim Goodwin.