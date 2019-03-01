Capitol Alert

California could adopt strictest drunken driving limit in nation, taking a cue from Utah

By Andrew Sheeler

March 01, 2019 06:00 AM

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics

Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.
It could soon be a lot easier to be busted for drinking and driving.

California Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Marina Del Rey, has introduced a bill that would nearly halve the maximum allowed blood alcohol content for driving, from .08 to .05.

Assembly Bill 1713 is in line with a 2013 National Transportation Safety Board recommendation. That recommendation is no longer available online, but a Business Insider article on the report quoted the NTSB as saying “levels higher than .05 are viewed by respected traffic safety and public health organizations around the world as posing unacceptable risk for driving.”

So what would the reduced BAC requirement mean for drivers?

For men weighing 240 pounds or less, anyone having more than three drinks likely would be legally intoxicated, and thus driving under the influence, according to the NTSB

For women who are 240 pounds or less, it would be anything more than two drinks.

In December, Utah adopted the strictest drunken driving law in the nation when it became the first in the nation to use a .05 BAC as its standard.

