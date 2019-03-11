Kamala Harris taps Sacramento + Weber, McCarty on Stephon Clark

Bryan Anderson filling in for Hannah Wiley. Happy Monday! Here’s the news you need to know today...
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY
California Sen. Kamala Harris is hitting the fundraising trail. She’ll return to Sacramento on April 1 to participate in an event with local leaders and big-name donors.
Angelo Tsakopoulos — the Greek-American real estate developer with a net worth around $600 million — will host the 5 p.m. fundraiser with his wife, Sofia. Their daughter, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will be in attendance, as will Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg and Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.
Ticket costs range from $1,000 to $2,800.
Harris is not the first Democratic presidential candidate to make her pitch to California donors. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker visited Atherton last month for a reception at the home of Laura and Gary Lauder. Gary Lauder is the managing director of a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm.
HE’S ‘EXTREMELY BUSY’
That’s the explanation we got from the Sacramento Police Department when asking for an interview with Police Chief Daniel Hahn.
It’s been a week since the department arrested 84 people for protesting Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to prosecute the two officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark. Three reporters, including The Sacramento Bee’s Dale Kasler, were detained by officers.
The district attorney’s office announced Friday that ‘”in the interest of justice,” no charges will be filed against those arrested.
This week on the “California Nation” podcast, posting Wednesday, we’ll dive into the night of the protests and look at legislative efforts to reduce officer-involved shootings.
McCarty and Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, were willing to talk. They’ll come on the show to push for a new bill that would change the standard under which officers are allowed to use their guns.
Sam Stanton, a reporter who covered the protests for The Bee, joins the podcast to discuss what he saw.
“There is no doubt in my mind they (knew they) were detaining a reporter, and it didn’t matter to them,” Stanton said.
You can subscribe to California Nation wherever you get your podcasts.
PAY EQUITY
California’s Pay Equity Task Force is providing an update at 11 a.m. in the Capitol about its plans to help employers bridge salary divides. The state Commission on the Status of Women and Girls will hold the three-hour meeting in Room 127.
HOUSING HISTORY
At 5 p.m., the black, Asian and Latino caucuses will host a reception at Cafeteria 15L to honor their members. Those in attendance will also see a short film about historical housing discrimination.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (@AsmShirleyWeber) — “I looked at you all today and I saw hope. People committed to uplifting grief and sanctifying anger by taking action to save lives. Thank you for your energy & commitment. Keep up the righteous work #AB392 @AsmKevinMcCarty @SacramentoACT @PICOcalifornia #LetUsLive #StephonClark”
MUST-READ: Trump’s FEMA disallows more than $300 million in funding for Oroville Dam repairs
