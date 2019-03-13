What they’re saying about Gavin Newsom’s death penalty moratorium

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an an executive order Wednesday granting reprieves to all 737 Californians awaiting executions, saying the death penalty is “ineffective, irreversible and immoral.”
Reaction from those on both sides of the issue was swift:
Abdi Soltani, Norma Chávez Peterson, Hector Villagra, executive directors, ACLU of California:
“Governor Newsom’s ... announcement marks a watershed moment in the fight for racial equity and equal justice for all. We commend Governor Newsom for exercising leadership and acknowledging that California’s death penalty is biased and broken beyond repair.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
“For decades now, California has propped up a costly, flawed death penalty system that has failed to deliver on its promise of justice and puts the lives of innocent people at risk.”
“There is no doubt that the death penalty is rooted in this country’s legacy of racism. A moratorium on executions in California is a significant step toward ensuring our state’s justice system is fair, racially equitable and truly just.”
Michele Hanisee, president, Association of Deputy District Attorneys:
“The voters of the State of California support the death penalty. That is powerfully demonstrated by their approval of Proposition 66 in 2016 to ensure the death penalty is implemented, and their rejection of measures to end the death penalty in 2016 and 2006.
Governor Newsom, who supported the failed initiative to end the death penalty in 2006, is usurping the express will of California voters and substituting his personal preferences via this hasty and ill-considered moratorium on the death penalty.”
Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco:
“I applaud Governor Newsom for his courageous decision to a stop to all executions in California. The death penalty doesn’t make our communities safer, is immoral, and has huge racial disparities. It is time to end capital punishment in our state.”
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla:
“I commend Governor Newsom for his courage in ordering a moratorium on the death penalty. As difficult as this decision must have been, it is smart and just.”
“States that adopt a death penalty see no significant reduction in their murder rate and states that repeat a death penalty see no increase in their homicide rate. Put simply, there is no statistical evidence of a public safety benefit of a death penalty.”
“However, there is ample evidence of the inequities that tarnish our justice system - wrongful convictions and sentencing that disproportionally reserve harsher punishments for African Americans, Latinos, the poor, and those with mental disabilities - and nowhere is this injustice more consequential than for those on death row.”
Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose:
“I am incredibly proud of the courage shown by our Governor, Gavin Newsom. This announcement of the moratorium on California’s death penalty is morally right and has been a long time coming. The death penalty is an outdated, cruel and inhumane form of corporal punishment that has no place in society today. It is an irreversible act that is used to implement a form of punishment rendered through a process that is vulnerable to bias and prejudice.
“It is not a deterrent and not reflective of society’s values of forgiveness, rehabilitation and justice. In many respects it is an act of pure vengeance; one that is a product of violence, not a solution to it.”
Comments