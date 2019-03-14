Rent control died at the ballot box — California Democrats are trying again

A group of Assembly Democrats introduced a bundle of housing bills on Thursday, signaling to Gavin Newsom that they were ready to work with him on fulfilling one of the new governor’s campaign promises.

In that package is Assembly Bill 1482, a measure that would cap annual rent increases. The bill would not apply to local ordinances or units already under rent control.

Voters last year rejected a ballot measure, Proposition 10, that would have accomplished much of the same thing by overturning the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act. The law prohibits local governments from imposing rent control on apartments built after 1995.

Newsom opposed Proposition 10.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Lawmakers say the state’s housing affordability crisis is so urgent rent control deserves another look.

“In recent years we have seen massive rent gouging. Not just 10 percent increases, or 25 increases, but 50 percent, 100 percent, 200 percent,” AB 1482’s author David Chiu of San Francisco said. “Our bill would cap the amount a rent can be increased annually at a level sufficiently above the Consumer Price Index to allow a landlord to receive a fair return.”

Another measure would make ld “make modest reforms” to Costa-Hawkins. Assemblyman Richard Bloom’s Assembly Bill 36 would allow cities to apply rent stabilization measures to rental units older than 10 years.

Chiu and his fellow Assembly members argued that large rent increases place unfair burdens on families, who are too often economically priced out of their homes and onto the streets or into their cars.

“Our Legislature has failed to act to address the plight of struggling tenants,” Chiu said. “This bill would for the first time create some rent certainty, allowing tenants to plan for their futures and remove the risk of unexpected rent increases.

In his first State of the State address as California’s new governor, Newsom urged law makers to craft housing affordability legislation,

“Here is my promise to you, get me a good package on rent stability this year and I will sign it,” he said.

Last year, rent control opponents raised tens of millions of dollars to defeat Prop. 10. The bills lawmakers promoted on Thursday could face similarly steep opposition from critics who say the proposals unfairly disadvantage property owners or discourage further development and construction.

“California continues to suffer from an unprecedented housing shortage, and the proposals outlined today distract from the solutions,” said California Apartment Association’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Bannon. “Applying rent control statewide and allowing rent caps on single-family homes and newer construction would only worsen our housing shortfall. We need to encourage new housing, not create policies that stifle its creation.”