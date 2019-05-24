Bernie Sanders headed to California for his first 2020 fundraiser

Bernie Sanders set the agenda. But can he win on it? Senator Bernie Sanders is embarking on a second run for president. This time the field will be bigger, more diverse and filled with candidates who have adopted his progressive populist mantle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Bernie Sanders is embarking on a second run for president. This time the field will be bigger, more diverse and filled with candidates who have adopted his progressive populist mantle.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will host his first fundraiser this election cycle in San Francisco, according to a campaign event posting.

The event dubbed as a “grassroots fundraiser and friendraiser” will be held in downtown San Francisco from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 — the night before Sanders is scheduled to speak at the California Democratic Party Convention.

According to the announcement, Sanders will discuss his campaign to those who attend. Tickets start at $27, — the average donation he received in his unsuccessful bid for president in 2016. People wishing to attend can choose to contribute up to $2,800.

Sanders has long criticized the influence of big money in politics. He made the issue a staple of his 2016 campaign and has continued to do so thus far in the 2020 race. Up to this point in the race, Sanders has adopted an approach solely focused on raising money online. But earlier this week, Sanders’ campaign told Politico that the senator plans to hold grassroots fundraising events.

Sanders’ campaign confirmed this will be the senator’s first fundraiser but did not disclose the specific address.

Sanders has raised more than $20.8 million for the 2020 election, more than any other Democratic candidate, according to federal election records.