Live Updates: California Democratic Party’s convention in San Francisco

Thousands of Democrats and 14 presidential candidates are flocking to one of the nation’s most liberal cities for a packed California Democratic Party convention schedule of speeches, fundraising and caucus parties this weekend.

Leading presidential candidates, including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are headlining the three-day event. The convention is also attracting party leaders, state officials and federal representatives, highlighting the Golden State’s relevance leading into an election year. The state’s historically late primary has blunted its influence in past nominating contests, but next year’s earlier primary has drawn a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls to the state.

California will hold its 2020 primary March 3, up from its usual June primary date. Delegates will choose nominees at a second state party convention in November, but this weekend offers an initial opportunity to hear candidates as their policies take shape and the competition heats up.

More than 5,000 delegates, volunteers, staff, and members of the media registered for the convention at the Moscone Center.

Bernie Sanders, other Democrats court unions

Updated: 7:30 a.m.

A handful of presidential candidates woke up early to woo California organized workers Saturday morning during a Service Employees International Union California breakfast.

“When unions are stronger, America is stronger,” Amy Klobuchar told the energetic crowd of healthcare and social services workers, long-term care providers and low-income laborers.

The breakfast served as a formal audition for the White House candidates hoping to secure an endorsement from the coalition of employees. Union workers, who can mobilize voters in the primary, are a coveted constituency for the candidates.

Several spoke of increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour and expanding benefits, much of what California has already moved to do.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders touted his past support of labor unions, highlighting his efforts to raise the minimum wage and guarantee workers the right to unionize.





“I’ve been out on the picket line with workers,” he said.

“If we’re going to grow the middle class in this country, if we’re going to do away with starvation wages and make sure that every worker earns a decent paycheck, we are going to have to grow the trade union movement in America,” Sanders continued, saying that his administration would make it easier to join the workers’ bargaining organizations.

He also promoted his Medicare for all bill to create a single-payer health care system as well as making public colleges and universities tuition free.