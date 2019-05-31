Here come the Democrats running for president. You can watch them speak to California

The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorneyHarris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorneyHarris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today.

Some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party are coming to California, including several 2020 presidential contenders.

Sens. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke are among the Democrats challenging President Donald Trump who will be speaking at progressive group MoveOn’s “Big Ideas Forum” in San Francisco this Saturday.

Each candidate will get 20 minutes to share their “One Big Idea” and answer moderator and MoveOn questions.

“The Democratic primary contest, with this large, diverse, and impressive field, should be a race about ideas, policies, and vision. We’re happy to hold this forum to allow these candidates to advance this debate,” said Ilya Sheyman, MoveOn Executive Director of Political Action.

But the MoveOn forum won’t be the only chance to see some Democratic presidential candidates speak.

In addition to the seven candidates speaking at MoveOn, the California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention is set to also host Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

The 2020 candidates will be joined at the Moscone Center, in San Francisco, by other Democratic luminaries and rising stars, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Reps. Adam Schiff and Maxine Waters and many others.

“This gathering will be instrumental in determining changes to the Party’s platform and will elect a new Chair to lead the CDP into 2020,” according to a party statement.

The MoveOn forum is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the Democratic organizing convention is set for Friday through Sunday. The state Democratic Party will livestream the speeches.

Which 2020 candidate is speaking when?

CDP State Organizing Convention Saturday morning session, 10-11:30 a.m.:

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

CDP State Organizing Convention Saturday afternoon session, 1:30-3 p.m.:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Gov. Jay Inslee

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Eric Swalwell

MoveOn Saturday “Big Ideas Forum,” 4 p.m.:

Sen. Cory Booker

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

CDP State Organizing Convention Sunday general session, 10-2 p.m.: