Capitol Alert
Aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom, 32, dies of natural causes
Chona Sarte, a 32-year-old aide to Gov. Gavin Newsom, died Monday night of natural causes, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.
Sarte, who had a heart condition, served as deputy director of external affairs in the Newsom administration. She previously worked for the California Environmental Protection Agency for nine years and the California Air Resources Board for one year. She earned her business degree from UC Davis.
In a statement, Newsom described Sarte as a “passionate defender of the environment.” He applauded her work to clean the state’s air and water as a special projects adviser at the California Environmental Protection Agency.
“We were all fortunate that such a kind and talented colleague was one of the first people that community leaders met when they came to Sacramento,” Newsom said in a statement. “Her colleagues remember this passion, matched only by her generosity as she would happily lend a hand to any teammate in need.”
The governor’s office draped flowers over the bear statue outside the governor’s office in the state Capitol in her memory.
