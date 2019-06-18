Gavin Newsom’s LGBTQ celebration missed 1990 raising of rainbow flag at California Capitol

See rainbow flag fly on the California Capitol flagpole In commemoration of June as LGBTQ pride month, the rainbow flag was flown above the California state Capitol on Monday, June 17, 2019. It was proclaimed to be the first time by the Governor’s office, but the flag had been flown once before in 1990. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In commemoration of June as LGBTQ pride month, the rainbow flag was flown above the California state Capitol on Monday, June 17, 2019. It was proclaimed to be the first time by the Governor’s office, but the flag had been flown once before in 1990.

Don’t write that history book just yet.

Monday’s raising of the rainbow flag of LGBTQ Pride above California’s Capitol may have sent a message, as Gov. Gavin Newsom said, but it wasn’t the first time that flag flew above that dome, as the governor claimed.

A Vermont political science professor and former legislative employee says Newsom got the history wrong by nearly 30 years, writing on Twitter “we were just #straighterased by the CA gov”.

“The flag was raised on the same flag poll on National Coming Out Day in 1990 because two young gay staffers (me and Kenneth Topper) organized our state senators to get it done,” tweeted Michael Bosia, an associate professor at Saint Michael’s College near Burlington, Vermont.

Bosia at the served on the staff of the late Sen. Milton Marks Jr., D-San Francisco, from 1983 to 1995. Bosia said that he and Topper worked with Marks to make the request that led to the raising of the flag.

“This was a community driven initiative,” he said. “The difficult part was making sure that we followed all the rules so we did not do anything wrong.”

The flag went up, then back down again a short while later at the order of Republican then-Gov. George Deukmejian.

Bosia tweeted a newspaper clipping from the Oct. 11, 1990, edition of the Bay Area Reporter to back up his claim. The headline?

“Rainbow Flag to fly over State Capitol,” it read, along with “First time in U.S.”

The Bay Area Reporter, the weekly newspaper that covers the Bay Area’s gay community, published similar images of the 1990 edition on Twitter.

Bosia has asked Newsom on Twitter to “please correct the record,” but in an interview he said he hasn’t heard from the governor’s office yet.

Newsom’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

Bosia said that while it’s understandable that people might not remember something that happened nearly three decades ago, “on another level, this was a community effort.”

It was the work of out LGBT staffers in a time when public opinion was against LGBT people and the AIDS scare was at an all-time high.

“There was a lot of uncertainty and anger” at the time, he said.

Bosia said he hopes to see Newsom acknowledge the previous flag raising.

“Not having it acknowledged kind of erases the importance of it in the community’s history,” he said.