Gavin Newsom apologizes on California’s behalf to native tribes for slaughter of ancestors

Gov. Gavin Newsom will formally apologize to California Native Americans through an executive order Tuesday for the state’s “dark history” of violence against indigenous people.

“California Native American peoples suffered violence, discrimination and exploitation sanctioned by state government throughout its history,” Newsom said in a written statement. “We can never undo the wrongs inflicted on the peoples who have lived on this land that we now call California since time immemorial, but we can work together to build bridges, tell the truth about our past and begin to heal deep wounds.”

Newsom’s executive order represents a formal apology to Native people for the government’s slaughter of their ancestors, family separations and forced servitude, according to his office.

Newsom also plans to announce a new commission called the Truth and Healing Council that his office says will allow Native Americans to clarify the historical record of the state’s violence against them.

News of the announcement drew praise from some tribal leaders, although they noted the state has a long way to go to repair the relationship between the state and Native people.

Erica Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village near San Diego, met with Newsom on Tuesday ahead of the announcement and said his language during the meeting impressed her.

“The words he kept using, ‘respectful,’ ‘meaningful,’ ‘collaborative,’” she said. “When I hear this, it gives me hope. He wants to make things right.”

Pinto said she’s grateful for her ancestors’ strength in the face of the government’s efforts to exterminate them and was overcome with emotion when she learned the governor would finally acknowledge those atrocities. Repairing relationships between the tribes and the state will take time, but she said she believes Newsom is on the right path.

“To me and a lot of the tribes, we’re going to be glad to hear this apology, but the real results will live in his actions,” Pinto said. “This is just the first step.”

Spanish settlers established a mission system in California from the late 1700s through the early 1800s, forcing indigenous people to convert to Christianity and perform labor. Thousands of Native Californians died from violence and diseases brought by the Europeans.

In 1850, the year California became a state, the government passed a law to remove indigenous people from their traditional lands, separated children from their families and forced Native people into indentured servitude.

California governors during the 1850s called for slaughtering Native Americans and authorized nearly $1.3 million, a huge amount for the time, to fund military campaigns against them, according to the governor’s office.

Newsom will announce the executive order and commission Tuesday afternoon at the future site of the California Indian Heritage Center, a 43-acre riverfront campus in West Sacramento. Gov. Jerry Brown approved $100 million for the center last year, which will replace the State Indian Museum in Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park in Sacramento.

The center, which will host cultural programming and display thousands of artifacts, is estimated to cost $200 million. Indian tribes are expected to raise the other half of the funding.

The governor’s actions are a good “first step,” said Abby Abinanti, chief judge of the Yurok Tribal Court in Klamath. But she said any apology should be accompanied by a commitment to take responsibility.





“What are we going to do to make things right? What is going to be the follow up?” she said, listing some of the questions she hopes the commission will discuss.