4% pay raise authorized for Gov. Gavin Newsom, lawmakers and other top California officials

Hear governor Gavin Newsom’s 2019 state budget proposal Gavin Newsom revealed his $209 billion California state budget proposal on Jan. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gavin Newsom revealed his $209 billion California state budget proposal on Jan. 10, 2019.

California lawmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other constitutional officers will be eligible for a 4% pay raise after a state commission voted Friday to increase their salaries.

Citing a strong economy and a healthy state budget, the California Citizens Compensation Commission voted 4-0 to up officials’ pay by 4%, said Andrew LaMar, spokesman for the state’s Human Resources Department.

Newsom’s salary will increase from $201,680 to about $209,747.

Salaries for the top Democrat and Republican lawmaker in each house of the state Legislature will increase to $132,107, while rank and file lawmakers will see their pay increase to $114,877. The lieutenant governor, attorney general, controller, treasurer, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner and board of equalization members will also get a 4% boost.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The raises will take effect Dec. 2, LaMar said.

The commission meets once a year to vote on changes to state official compensation. In 2018 and 2017, it voted to increase salaries by 3%. In 2016, it approved a 4% increase.