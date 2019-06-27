Rapid Response: Supreme Court’s census ruling

This is what the 2020 census means for Californians The next U.S. census begins in 2020. It will help determine political representation in Congress and in the California Legislature. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The next U.S. census begins in 2020. It will help determine political representation in Congress and in the California Legislature.

In a narrow 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s argument for including a citizenship question in the 2020 U.S. Census and sent the case back to a lower court. It remains unclear whether there’s now enough time for the adminstration to advance another argument.

The news is considered a victory for California, which had feared a citizenship question would lead to a statewide undercount, as immigrants and residents in hard-to-count communities wouldn’t take the decennial survey. An undercount could cause the state to lose representation in Congress and an estimated $2,000 in federal funding for each person who refuses to participate in the Census.

Writing the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts called the Trump administration’s motives for adding the question “contrived.”

“It is rare to review a record as extensive as the one before us when evaluating informal agency action— and it should be,” Roberts added. “But having done so for the sufficient reasons we have explained, we cannot ignore the disconnect between the decision made and the explanation given.

Here’s how some California lawmakers are reacting:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“We have to make sure whether that question is on there or not, and I certainly hope it is not, but whether it’s on there or not, that the American people come forward and be counted. It would be a sad occurrence if people said, ‘Well, since that’s on there, I’m not going to be counted.’ It means so much in terms of who we are as a nation.”

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood

“The decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census was always a partisan scheme. While the Trump administration continues to exercise amoral executive excess, it is a relief to see the Supreme Court grabbing the reins granted by the Constitution. This does not change our will to count every person, because the people who live here ARE California. It is critical that we continue to stress the anonymity of 2020 Census answers and the importance of filling out the forms completely.”

Secretary of State Alex Padilla

“SCOTUS just ruled against Trump, refusing to uphold the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the Census. This is an important victory for democracy, the Constitution, and diverse communities across the nation. The citizenship question ruling thwarts the desire of Trump and Republican leaders to turn the Census into another one of their partisan political tools and erode yet another pillar of American democracy.”

U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Newport Beach

“In a victory for the founding principles of our democracy, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s inclusion of a so-called citizenship question, a pretext for political tampering with the U.S. Census. We already know who in the United States is a citizen through administrative data. The real aim of the question was to advantage one party in elections at the expense of representation for Americans like my constituents of Vietnamese and Latino heritage in Orange County. The strategy also would have decimated access to federal funding for critical health care, housing, and infrastructure programs in the region.

“But the court did not shut the door on this strategy altogether. We must keep guard against any further efforts of political tampering, and exercise the necessary oversight of the census to ensure an accurate count of our population, as the framers envisioned.”

Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland

“ADDENDUM: this breaking news from SCOTUS is a good way to start the day. ‘Supreme Court blocks 2020 census citizenship question’”

State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Los Angeles

Democracy won today with Supreme Court’s refusal to approve citizenship question on 2020 census. Chief Justice Roberts upheld the basic human (and constitutional) truth that a person is a person no matter where they come from.”

Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto

“This morning was a short-term victory by the Supreme Court regarding the citizenship question on the Census. The question is off for now. No matter what, the work continues to make sure everyone in California gets counted.”

Assemblyman Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg

“Big news for the integrity of the Census: The Supreme Court has just dealt the Trump administration a huge defeat by tossing out the citizenship question. This potential question would have depressed responses across America.”