Trump administration backs off citizenship question, directs census to go to printer

Lawyers involved in the effort to keep a citizenship question off of the Census reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration will end its battle in court and allow the decennial survey to get printed without a question about immigration status.

“We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process,” a U.S. Department of Justice attorney wrote in an email to plaintiffs in the case.

The Justice Department confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that the administration would not use a citizenship question in the census.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision last week that the Trump administration’s explanation for its decision to incorporate in citizenship question into the census appeared to be contrived “contrived.”

The decision left the administration an opportunity to argue the case again before a lower court. President Donald Trump last week said he’d considering delaying the census to argue for the citizenship question.

The Supreme Court’s decision centered on a challenge to the Trump administration from the state of New York. California also had sued to block the administration from using a citizenship question in the census, with the state’s Democratic leaders fearing that it would discourage immigrants from participating in the count.

California risks losing billions of dollars in federal funding and a congressional seat if residents decline to participate in the census.

Shortly after the court’s decision, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “the damage has been done.”

“If you don’t participate in the Census, Trump wins,” Newsom said in a news conference. “It’s as clear as that. We are going to make sure that we run an unprecedented campaign to make sure we touch every corner of this state.”