Capitol Alert
‘Wrong.’ California Democrats decry return of federal death penalty
California’s top Democrats took to social media Thursday to condemn the Attorney General William Barr’s decision to lift a 20-year moratorium on the federal death penalty.
Among the critics to decry the move were both of California’s senators, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Kamala Harris, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom, who earlier this year ordered a moratorium on in-state executions, tweeted that “We need an end to this system — not a resurrection.”
Harris called capital punishment “immoral and deeply flawed,” while Feinstein said that “the decision by this administration to resume the federal death penalty after a nearly two-decade hiatus is wrong.”
Lee pointed out that the death penalty overwhelmingly is used against people of color, and she called it “a racist and error-prone practice that doesn’t deter crime.”
California’s Republican lawmakers stayed silent on the subject of the death penalty as of Thursday morning.
