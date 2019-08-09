Sacramento will release some defendants without bail in test of new California system

The purpose of bail is to give a defendant financial incentive to show up for court. But how exactly does it work?

Sacramento will start releasing some defendants from jail without posting bond as part of a pilot program aimed at helping California courts end reliance on bail for suspects awaiting trial.

A panel of California judges and court executive officers selected Sacramento as one of 16 counties to launch a 2-year risk-assessment program to evaluate whether suspects should be released from jail before trial.

The state’s Judicial Council, which makes policies for California courts, will vote Friday on whether to give Sacramento and the other recommended counties the money.

Sacramento won’t eliminate bail under the pilot program, which already has some funding from the county. But Newsom has touted the state funding for such pilot programs as a step toward ending bail in California, one of his campaign promises.

Of the $75 million Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers put in the state budget for the pilot programs, Sacramento is slated to receive $9.6 million. Most of that will go to the county’s probation department, which will assess defendants and monitor them if a judge determines they should be released.

The department tentatively plans to hire 13 sworn officers and two administrative employees with the money, said Shawn Ayala, probation division chief. Sacramento Superior Court is also slated to receive some of the funding to hire as many as five additional staffers to administer the program.

The program will be available to defendants regardless of financial status and will focus at first on people accused of relatively low-level offenses, including some property crimes, drug crimes and cases of driving under the influence, supervising probation officer Merril Emelio said.

“We’re going to start somewhat conservatively, just like you should anytime you begin something that represents a change in the criminal justice system,” Chief Probation Officer Lee Seale said. “We will see how it goes and course correct as necessary.”

1. Build 3.5 million new homes by 2025

Newsom pledged to confront California’s housing shortage with an ambitious goal: 3.5 million new housing units by 2025. Reaching that figure would require the state to build housing five times faster. To boost construction, Newsom proposed increasing tax credits for affordable housing development and streamlining land use approvals. He also said he would hold cities accountable for failing to meet state-determined housing goals and revamp the tax code, which he believes encourages commercial development over home construction. What he’s doing: Newsom tried and failed to convince lawmakers to take money for road repairs from cities that aren’t building enough. Instead, he opted for a plan that punishes cities that aren’t meeting their housing goals. The punishments could only kick in a year after a court rules a city out of compliance, and could range from fines between $10,000 and $600,000 per month. After six months of fines, the court could revoke a local government’s authority over its housing plans, although it’s unclear if any cities will get to that point. Newsom sued Huntington Beach in January, arguing the Orange County city isn’t allowing enough housing for low-income people. Newsom has threatened to also sue other cities that fail to meet building targets outlined in state law. Newsom succeeded in convincing lawmakers to back his proposed funding for housing: $250 million to help cities and counties plan for more housing and another $500 million for housing construction grants. The budget also includes half a billion dollars to expand a loan program for mixed-income developments and another half billion to increase the state tax credit for affordable housing projects. At Newsom’s direction, the state compiled an inventory of excess state property. Newsom says he’s working with several cities, including Sacramento, to build affordable housing on that land.

2. Strengthen tenant protections

Although Newsom opposed what he described as a flawed November ballot initiative to let cities and counties limit rent increases, he said he still supported expanding rent control. Voters rejected the measure, and Newsom pledged to broker a better deal in the Legislature. What he’s doing: In his State of the State speech, he encouraged the Legislature to tackle the issue. “Get me a good package on rent stability this year and I will sign it,” he said. Most rent-control legislation has since stalled at the Capitol, but Newsom praised lawmakers for advancing a rent cap measure in April that would have prevented landlords from raising rents more than 5 percent annually over inflation. That legislation would now allow for a 7 percent increase plus inflation, which some have said could backfire and actually encourage landlords to raise rents up to the cap. In the budget, Newsom and lawmakers allocated $20 million to fund grants for nonprofits to provide legal assistance for renters.

3. Combat homelessness

California is home to a quarter of the nation’s homeless population. To tackle the issue, Newsom proposed creating a cabinet-level position to address homelessness. He told The Bee in July that he wants to tie state funding to increased development of supportive housing as an incentive for local governments. He also wants to help communities enroll more homeless people in the federal disability program that provides a monthly stipend. What he’s doing: Newsom still has yet to name anyone to a cabinet-level position on the issue. He has appointed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to lead a task force on homelessness. In his first budget, Newsom allocated $650 million for communities to address homelessness. The money will pay for shelters and other programs aimed at getting people off the streets. The budget also includes $350 million more aimed at helping homeless people, including by expanding mental health services and funding housing for students at public California colleges and universities. Newsom has said he intends to introduce legislation to streamline the environmental review process for homeless housing and develop a policy for using Caltrans property for emergency shelters.

4. Provide health care for all

Newsom called for a universal health care system and endorsed a single-payer bill in 2017 that ultimately failed. That stance won him support from some progressives and the powerful California Nurses Association, even as Newsom also discussed the obstacles to developing government-run, universal health coverage at the state level, such as the high cost and need for federal approval. What he’s doing: Newsom hasn’t called for the Legislature to take up a new single-payer bill. He did send a letter to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders seeking permission to pursue a single-payer system in California. The federal government is unlikely to approve it, but Newsom is taking other steps toward universal coverage. He signed an executive order calling for state health care officials to negotiate all drug prices for Medi-Cal by 2021, a move intended to reduce costs. Under the new state budget, California will fine residents who don’t buy insurance. That revenue will help fund new subsidies for low- and middle-income people to purchase health plans. The budget also makes California the first state to give undocumented adults state-funded health coverage by expanding the Medi-Cal program to people regardless of immigration status up to age 26. “Universal health care is a right regardless of immigration status,” Newsom said at an event promoting his first state budget. “I’m going to get the rest of that done, mark my words, and make progress next year and the year after that.”

5. Establish universal preschool

Newsom closed his campaign emphasizing the need to expand early childhood education programs. As part of a broader focus on improving preparation and health outcomes during the first three years of a child’s life, he said he wanted to make preschool available to all kids. About half of California children eligible for the state’s public preschool programs are not enrolled due to a lack of space. What he’s doing: As a first step, Newsom has proposed making preschool available to all low-income 4-year-olds in California over the next three years. His first budget includes $300 million in one-time funding for full-day kindergarten facilities and $125 million annually to create 10,000 more preschool slots. It also has hundreds of millions more for child care programs.

6. Limit wildfire damage

Amid the devastating wildfires of 2018, Newsom told The Sacramento Bee that California must rethink its land management strategies, remove dead trees, increase funding for fire departments, invest in a statewide weather monitoring system, install a network of early warning cameras and more aggressively reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. What he’s doing: In the aftermath of the Camp Fire, the deadliest blaze in California history that drove PG&E into bankruptcy, Newsom is urging the Legislature to approve his plan to create a $21 billion fund to pay future wildfire costs. Ratepayers and shareholders of the state’s major utilities would both have to pay into the fund. In the meantime, Newsom has declared a statewide emergency to fast-track tree clearing and other forest management work by exempting such projects from some environmental review. His administration is also launching a public information campaign aimed at helping communities prepare for fires. And he’s moved some National Guard troops from the Mexican border to assist with firefighting. Newsom added more than $250 million to update California’s firefighting helicopters and purchase new technology for firefighting efforts. He also included $225 million for “forest health and wildfire prevention efforts,” according to his office. His first budget also adds a fee to Californians’ phone bills to fund an upgrade of the state’s 911 system. He endorsed retrofitting more homes for fire resiliency, citing a McClatchy investigation that found homes built to modern fire standards were far more likely to survive the Camp Fire, but he didn’t include funding for it in the budget.

7. Extend gun control measures

During his first press conference as governor-elect, Newsom called for “raising the bar” on gun control in the state. A staunch advocate of gun safety measures, such as banning high-capacity magazines and instituting background checks for ammunition, Newsom said he would revisit some bills Gov. Jerry Brown previously rejected. That may include a measure broadening who can seek a gun violence restraining order. “There are a number of things he vetoed that I would not have vetoed, and there are a number of things that I want that haven’t been done,” Newsom said. What he’s doing: Newsom increased funding by $5.6 million for the program that removes weapons from those who are no longer allowed to own them, which has struggled for years to keep up with confiscating weapons.

8. Create 500,000 apprenticeships by 2029

In the Central Valley, where fewer residents have college degrees than in other parts of the state, Newsom campaigned on boosting apprenticeships to help workers get jobs in a rapidly changing economy. He proposed partnering with community colleges and businesses to create half a million apprenticeships over the next decade in growing fields like advanced manufacturing, health services and information technology. “The vast majority of us will not get a bachelor’s degree in a fancy institution of higher learning, and we need an agenda to support those folks,” Newsom said in Fresno. He suggested it could be an area of collaboration with the federal government. What he's doing: The budget includes $165 million over five years (about $33 million per year) for workforce development projects called for under California’s cap-and-trade law, which Newsom’s predecessor Jerry Brown signed into law in 2017. The spending will come from money raised by the cap-and-trade program, which makes companies pay to pollute. Newsom’s Department of Finance estimates these programs will train about 5,100 people for apprenticeships and other jobs, far short of Newsom’s stated goal.

9. Expand the earned income tax credit

One out of every five Californians lives in poverty – and by some measures it’s even more. Aiming to lift up some of those families, Newsom proposed expanding the state’s earned income tax credit, a recently-created refund for the working poor. About 1.3 million households received nearly $300 million in credits on their 2017 earnings, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Newsom could bolster the program by increasing the value of the credit, which maxes out at about $2,500 for a family of four, or by making more Californians eligible, including those who are out of work or are not living in the country legally. What he’s doing: Newsom’s first budget makes about 3 million California families eligible for the state’s earned income tax credit, which can give households up to $2,559 per year. It raises the income level to qualify for the credit to $30,000. Families with children under the age of 6 will be eligible for an extra $1,000 credit. He’s paying for the expansion by making administrative changes to comply with the 2017 federal tax overhaul that would have some Californians paying more state tax. His budget has drawn criticism from some lawmakers and advocacy groups for not including undocumented immigrants in the tax credit program.

