Newsom unveils plan to use $331M for housing help after courts ruled money was misspent

Governor Gavin Newsom talks housing in his new budget plan Governor Gavin Newsom releases his revised 2019-20 state budget proposal in a news conference at the State Capitol. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Governor Gavin Newsom releases his revised 2019-20 state budget proposal in a news conference at the State Capitol.

After California’s top court determined the state misspent $331 million intended to help homeowners, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan Wednesday to channel the money through nonprofits to help homeowners and renters navigate housing issues.

State lawmakers will need to approve the plan to spend the money California secured from banks in 2012 through a lawsuit over unfair mortgage practices. Newsom’s blueprint would dole out the money to housing-related nonprofits to help Californians avoid evictions and foreclosures.

Overall, California received roughly $20 billion from Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Ally Financial in the 2012 national mortgage settlement. Much of that money went directly to homeowners.

State government received $410 million and slated $331 million to educate homeowners and give them legal help. But instead, then-Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature spent most of the money paying off state debts from housing bonds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The National Asian American Coalition and other groups sued the Brown and Newsom administrations, arguing the state misused the money. Newsom and Brown fought them in court, but last month the California Supreme Court sided with the coalition and validated an appellate court ruling that the state needs to use the money to help homeowners.

Newsom says his plan will put the state in compliance with that ruling.

“Families facing eviction and foreclosure should know their rights and have legal advocates who can fight on their behalf — especially at this moment when Californians are grappling with sky-high rents and huge housing costs,” Newsom said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to move these important protections forward.”

His office said it doesn’t yet have details about how renters and homeowners will be able to access the money, and he hasn’t named the nonprofits that will receive the money.