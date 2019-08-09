‘Confusion and uncertainty’: Report highlights issues with voter registration at the DMV

‘The technology is Byzantine.’ Gov. Newsom on how DMV needs to change Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about how California's Department of Motor Vehicles needs to change during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Behind him at left is the new director of the DMV, Steve Gordon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about how California's Department of Motor Vehicles needs to change during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Behind him at left is the new director of the DMV, Steve Gordon.

California investigators released a 113-page report Friday afternoon highlighting issues the state’s efforts to automatically register people to vote when they visit the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Findings from the Ernst & Young audit found that DMV customers do not understand why voter registration questions are included when they are doing business related to their vehicles and are confused by the registration application.

“Elements related to Motor Voter questions within the Driver License or Identification Card Application are not intuitive to the public, creating confusion and uncertainty for the customer when completing the application,” the report says.

The audit’s findings largely mirror those from a Department of Finance report in March and a July report from a team Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed to explore DMV issues with Real ID.

The latest review shows substantial data mismatches in voter registration information between the DMV and the Secretary of State’s Office, though the differences “did not jeopardize voter registration through the Motor Voter application.”

Ernst & Young reviewed 3.2 million records from April 23, 2018 to September 26, 2018. Of the 131 million possible data points, 1.8 million did not exactly match. Nearly three-fourths of the non-matching data points resulted in the two departments having different formatting for storing dates. Other mismatches include zip codes and current mailing addresses.

“These are both the result of differences in field management between the two systems but do not indicate any issues with actual voter registrations,” the audit said.

The report also found the DMV sent 83,684 records duplicate voter records to the Secretary of State’s Office that “resulted in no impact to voter eligibility.”

This story will continue to be updated.