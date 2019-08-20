Devin Nunes serves McClatchy with lawsuit four months after announcing complaint

Devin Nunes sues Twitter, account called ‘Devin Nunes’ Cow’ Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican Representative Devin Nunes of Tulare, California, is suing Twitter and parody accounts, including one called 'Devin Nunes' Cow.'

Rep. Devin Nunes on Monday served the McClatchy company with a lawsuit he announced four months ago alleging that news articles it published defamed him in the months leading up to his closer-than-usual re-election in 2018

Nunes, R-Tulare, filed the lawsuit in Virginia’s Albemarle County Circuit Court on April 8. It followed a similar lawsuit he filed in Virginia against San Francisco-based Twitter, a Republican political strategist and two parody social media accounts written by anonymous authors.

Nunes also is suing four Californians who last year sought to prevent him from calling himself a farmer on ballots sent to California voters. Nunes won the challenge and was described on ballots as a congressman and farmer.

Nunes’ district is located in California’s San Joaquin Valley, where McClatchy publishes The Fresno Bee. McClatchy does not publish a newspaper in Virginia.

The lawsuit alleges that McClatchy and The Fresno Bee engaged in a “scheme to defame plaintiff and destroy his reputation.”

It asks McClatchy to scrub certain articles about him from the internet, mainly one about his partnership in a winery that was the subject of a lawsuit alleging one of its employees was compelled to work at a yacht party that included cocaine and prostitutes.

Nunes did not request a correction to the story and did not respond at the time when the reporter asked him for comment.

Nunes’ lawyer, Steven Biss, did not respond to a request for comment for this story. A McClatchy spokeswoman also did not return a request for comment.

No court hearing has been scheduled for the McClatchy case, according to the Virginia court website.

The first hearing for Nunes’ lawsuit against Twitter is scheduled for Friday. Twitter has asked the court to dismiss the case on the grounds that Virginia is not the proper venue for the case.

Nunes has said numerous times on conservative talk shows that he plans to file at least three more lawsuits.

Nunes has served in Congress since 2003 and gained a national reputation as one of President Donald Trump’s top allies in the House of Representatives.

Fresno prosecutor Andrew Janz ran an unexpectedly strong challenge to Nunes in 2018, raising more than $9 million. Nunes defeated Janz by 5 percentage points.

McClatchy, like Twitter, has taken issue with the lawsuit being filed in Virginia rather than California, where there are more established laws discouraging frivolous lawsuits.

“Logically, California is a more appropriate location to try this case since Mr. Nunes represents a constituency in California, McClatchy is based in California – for 162 years – and The Fresno Bee is the Representative’s hometown newsroom,” McClatchy said in a statement in April. “We find it ironic that, rather than sue in his home district, he chose Charlottesville as the location for his suit, a town associated with Thomas Jefferson, a founding father who was a strong advocate of the First Amendment.”