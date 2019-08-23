Live Updates from DNC: ‘Everybody on this stage wants to send Mitch McConnell into retirement’

Here are the candidates in the first Democratic primary debate Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twenty chosen Democratic presidential hopefuls will participate in the first of their debates on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 ahead of the 2020 election. Here’s what you need to know.

Good morning from San Francisco. I’m here at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, where 13 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to speak.

They include Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Seth Moulton, Rep. Tim Ryan, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Rep. Joe Sestak, billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual leader Marianne Williamson and former venture capitalist Andrew Yang.

Moulton announced earlier on Friday morning that he will drop out of the race. He will make his formal farewell speech during the DNC meeting.

Follow along here for live updates:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

10:25 a.m. DNC Chairman Tom Perez delivers opening remarks by focusing on common ground between all candidates who are about to speak. He says everyone who will approach the stage understands climate change, supports universal health care and wants universal background checks. He adds, “Everybody on this stage wants to send Mitch McConnell into retirement.”

His biggest applause line: “Every single one of them would make a far better president than the current occupant of the White House.”

9:15 a.m. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was spotted in the main lobby of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel. Asked who he’d support for president, he told me he’s limited his choices to five.

With Booker passing behind him, he turned and said Booker was a top consideration. He also said he’s considering throwing his support behind Harris, Castro former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I could literally take almost any of those candidates and say they’re going to be superior,” Garcetti said. “As a Californian, I think its’ great to have people come here not just for money but to talk to us because our vote matters.”

He said the candidate who can best address poverty and homelessness, the environment, infrastructure and immigration will earn his support.

California is set to hold its primary on March 3, 2020.