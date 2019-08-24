California DMV employee gets nearly 2 years in federal prison for bribery, fraud

This is what an audit of the California DMV found California’s DMV failed to implement Real ID and wait times swelled in part because of a reactive culture, poor planning and outdated technology, an audit says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California’s DMV failed to implement Real ID and wait times swelled in part because of a reactive culture, poor planning and outdated technology, an audit says.

A former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee will serve nearly two years in federal prison for taking money in exchange for altering DMV database records.

Aaron Gilliam, 51, of Sherman Oaks, pleaded guilty to three conspiracy charges — to commit bribery, to commit identity fraud and to commit unauthorized access of a computer.

Gilliam worked at the Hollywood DMV for more than a decade. Between April 2016 and July 2017, he would take money in exchange for altering DMV records to reflect that individuals received a passing score on written examinations, despite those individuals either failing or not taking those tests.

A federal investigation found Gilliam responsible for at least 57 fraudulent licenses and permits being issued, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Last month, another former DMV employee from Southern California was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for commercial driver licenses. The two cases were part of the same criminal investigation, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.