Judge wants real name of fake cow before acting on Devin Nunes’ Twitter lawsuit

A Virginia judge has asked Twitter to provide more information about the authors of two anonymous parody accounts that heckle California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes before deciding whether to dismiss the congressman’s lawsuit against the social media company.

Judge John Marshall is weighing a request from San Francisco-based Twitter to dismiss Nunes’ lawsuit on the grounds that it does not belong in Virginia.

Marshall asked Twitter to provide the names and addresses of the anonymous authors behind the two accounts, the gross amount of revenue for Twitter in 2018 and the first half of 2019 and the number of Twitter accounts in Virginia.

Nunes, R-Tulare, is suing Twitter, the two parody accounts known as Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom and Republican strategist Liz Mair, alleging that the social media company allowed the users to defame him.

Nunes’ attorney through discovery motions has asked for the information Marshall is requesting. Marshall wrote that the information would be kept under seal.

“The court is cognizant of the sensitive nature of the materials requested by the plaintiff from defendant Twitter in his discovery requests ... The court also understands the position of counsel for Twitter that discovery should not occur until the court has decided whether venue is appropriate for this court,” Marshall wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was the first of three Nunes filed this year alleging that activists conspired to damage his reputation last year, both to harm his chances at re-election and to inhibit his ability to lead the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes and other Republicans have accused Twitter of hiding some of their accounts or tweets out of a bias against conservatives, which they refer to as “shadow banning.”

And Nunes has been trying to suss out the identities of the anonymous authors of Twitter accounts known as Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom. The two have consistently mocked Nunes on the social media platform since the 2018 election and their audiences have grown immensely since Nunes sued them. He is also trying to identify Mair’s clients.

Twitter and other defendants have argued that the better venue for the lawsuit is California because it is both Nunes’ home state and the site of Twitter’s headquarters. Twitter also argued that Nunes, as a Twitter user, agreed to file any suits he brought against the company in California.

In a separate case, Nunes in Virginia is suing Sacramento-based McClatchy alleging that The Fresno Bee defamed him in a news article focused on his partnership in a winery that was the subject of an employee’s lawsuit. McClatchy intends to fight the case and has called the lawsuit a “baseless attack on local journalism and a free press.”

Nunes filed a third lawsuit in Tulare County Superior Court, where he is suing four Californians who challenged his description of himself as a farmer on ballots that went to voters last year. Nunes won the ballot challenge, and was allowed to refer to himself as a congressman and farmer on ballots.