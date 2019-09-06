PG&E wildfire payment plan dies in Capitol, for now

Camp Fire area assemblyman weighs in on wildfire victims, PG&E battle Billionaire hedge fund executives are fighting at the Capitol — over PG&E’s future. Victims of the Camp Fire and other wildfires could tip the balance. Here's where Assemblyman James Gallagher comes down. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Billionaire hedge fund executives are fighting at the Capitol — over PG&E’s future. Victims of the Camp Fire and other wildfires could tip the balance. Here's where Assemblyman James Gallagher comes down.

PG&E Corp.’s major shareholders said Friday that a bill the company deemed necessary to pay wildfire victims was dead in the Legislature until January.

In a statement released by spokesman Steve Maviglio, the hedge funds that own half of PG&E’s stock said Assembly Bill 235, which didn’t even formally go into print until Friday, wasn’t going to pass in the waning days of the legislative session and would resurface in January.

The defeat of the bill could complicate PG&E’s efforts to exit bankruptcy and ward off a hostile takeover attempt by a separate group of hedge funds that control billions in PG&E bonds. The bondholders had waged a furious campaign at the Capitol, on the radio airwaves and on the internet, deriding the shareholder plan as a “PG&E bailout.” By scuttling the bill, at least for now, they could be in better position to pursue their takeover effort in bankruptcy court.

PG&E had touted AB 235 as the quickest and fairest way to pay billions in claims to victims of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, which drive the utility into bankruptcy in January. The bill would have had the state issue tax-exempt, low-interest bonds on PG&E’s behalf to pay the claims. The utility insisted that under AB 235, by Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, PG&E shareholders would have repaid the bond debt out of future profits.

But the bondholder group called that a sham, saying PG&E was simultaneously petitioning the Public Utilities Commission for billions of dollars worth of rate increases to fatten its profits. Lawmakers were skeptical of the PG&E proposal, in no small part because of their hostility to a company that was deemed responsible for some of the worst wildfires in California history. Last November’s Camp Fire killed 86 people and destroyed much of Paradise.

PG&E is under pressure to come up with a repayment plan soon. It expects to file a reorganization proposal Monday in US Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco. It must exit bankruptcy by next June 30 to be eligible to participate in a wildfire insurance fund established earlier this summer by the Legislature.

Of AB 235, Maviglio said, “We are pleased that the bill will be in print but the timing wass simply not. Right to pass this legislation with just days left in the session. During the interim, we will continue to work to resolve the bankruptcy case and help PG&E fulfill its commitments. We will return in January with a renewed effort to getting this beneficial legislation the full and fair consideration it deserves.”

The utility had no immediate comment.