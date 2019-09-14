California moves to undo Trump environmental actions in bill headed to Gavin Newsom’s desk

Hear California AG explain the higher math behind environmental lawsuit California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Gavin Newsom, and California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration on a major environmental issue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Gavin Newsom, and California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols announce a lawsuit against the Trump administration on a major environmental issue.

Closing a week in which the Trump administration rolled back a 2015 water pollution regulation, the California Legislature approved a bill early Saturday that would lock in the environmental protections in place before the president took office.

The changes would restore many environmental and workplace safety regulations created by former President Barack Obama that President Donald Trump has weakened or repealed.

If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill wouldn’t expire until the end of Trump’s tenure, whether it be a one- or two-term presidency.

The legislation is additional proof that California will go to great lengths in its battle against Trump’s environmental policies. Since his inauguration, the state has filed more than two dozen climate lawsuits, according to Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office. The suits include efforts to preserve fossil-burning power plant restrictions, enforce fuel efficiency standards and defend the Clean Water Act.

“I acknowledge that this is a big and important measure,” said bill author and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. “I think we are living in times that demand our urgent action to protect our state’s natural resources, our environment and worker safety.”

The anti-Trump effort hit a few snags during the final days of the 2019 session, after powerful farm and water groups said the bill would threaten water-sharing agreements negotiated with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s team. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and California representatives signed a letter last week calling for Central Valley-friendly edits.

Atkins then relaxed some of the bill’s provisions to allow state agencies additional discretion over re-adopting the older regulations, but the bill still faced opposition ahead of its early Saturday morning vote.

The California Chamber of Commerce joined nearly 100 organizations in opposing the bill. The chamber said SB 1’s provisions “unnecessarily threaten water supply reliability for millions of Californians and threaten to exacerbate California’s housing crisis and disrupt agricultural operations throughout California,” according to the bill analysis.

During Saturday floor debates, both Republicans and Democrats in the Assembly and Senate spoke against the bill, with a handful of Central Valley lawmakers protesting provisions they said would hurt their immigrant and agricultural communities. Others accused Democrats of a thinly veiled attack against the president.

“This bill is being jammed upon us for some political statement. This is not responsible. This is not how water policy should be made in our state,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield. “If this bill continues you’re jeopardizing the water stability for the entire state and the economic health and well being of all of us.”

Supporters said the Environmental Protection Agency under Trump has watered down protections that will protect future generations and California’s wildlife, and thus endanger the state’s natural resources and endangered species.

“The very reason this legislation is necessary is to protect our resources,” Atkins said before the Senate approved the measure on a 26-14 vote.

“Maybe there are political considerations by Democrats and Republicans who disagree,” she continued. “But these things have been debated for well over 40 years in terms of clean air, clean water, our natural resources, the Endangered Species Act. The point of this legislation its to keep those protections in place.”