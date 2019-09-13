Vaccine activists throw menstrual cup, red liquid at California lawmakers, prompting evacuation

Here’s the scene at contentious vaccine bill hearing at state Senate A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A hearing at the state Capitol on SB 276, which would require public health officials to approve exceptions to vaccination requirements, drew a large crowd outside the Senate hearing room on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Vaccine activists who traveled to the Capitol to protest on the final day of the legislative year threw an unknown red substance on the desks of Senate lawmakers on Friday afternoon, prompting a quick recess and an immediate evacuation of the chambers.

The protesters were watching the Senate from the upstairs balcony, according to lawmakers, when a woman hurled a red liquid that landed on senators’ desks.

“A few minutes ago, the anti-vaxxer stalkers - who’ve engaged in a harassment campaign all week— dropped a red substance onto the Senate floor from the elevated public gallery, dousing several of my colleagues,” state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, wrote on Twitter. “The person who committed this assault screamed it was baby blood. These anti-vaxxers are engaging in criminal behavior. They’ve now repeatedly assaulted senators and are engaging in harassing and intimidating behavior every single day, as we try to do the people’s work. They’re a cancer on the body politic and are attacking democracy.”

Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, posted a photo of what appeared to be a bloody menstrual cup on the floor of the state Senate.

Authorities quickly vacated the chamber while they investigated the substance.

The anti-vaccine had spent the day packing the Capitol’s halls in protest of two vaccine bills that were signed into law earlier this week.

Senate Bill 276 and SB 714 will increase oversight of the vaccine medical exemption system in California by requiring doctors to submit a standard form to be submitted to the state Department of Public Health. If they issue more than five exemptions in a year, public health officials will have the authority to review the passes. Schools that fall below a 95 percent vaccination rate will also trigger a red flag.

Opponents of the bill spent much of the year organizing protests at the Capitol, arguing that vaccines are not universally safe and that the law would infringe on the patient-doctor relationship.

Proponents of the bill, however, said it would ensure kids who are too sick or young to get the shots are safe at school and in the community because their peers would be up to date on their shots against preventable diseases.

Nearly 45 minutes after the incident, it remained unclear when and where the Senate will resume business.

“California’s legislative process, as well as our doors, should remain open to all who wish to observe or speak out on a variety of issues, but we cannot allow anyone to endanger others,” said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. “The behavior that occurred in the Senate chamber is unacceptable and has been dealt with by Capitol law enforcement. We will continue to do the people’s important business.”

Senators Galgiani, Hurtado, Skinner, Mitchell, Rubio and me were all hit by red liquid thrown from the Senate gallery. I’m told a person has been arrested. Senate in recess. pic.twitter.com/sN5lGh9bBp — Steve Glazer (@Steve_Glazer) September 14, 2019











