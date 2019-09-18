University of California President Janet Napolitano steps down

University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of California President Janet Napolitano speaks to students at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.

University of California President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation Wednesday during a UC Board of Regents meeting in Los Angeles.

“The decision was tough — and this moment, bittersweet — but the time is right,” Napolitano, 61, said in a statement. “With many of my top priorities accomplished and the university on a strong path forward, I feel it’s the ideal time for a leadership transition — an infusion of new energy and fresh ideas at the university.”

Napolitano, the former governor of Arizona, became the first woman to lead the UC system in 2013. In a news release announcing her resignation, the UC system highlighted her work toward making UC buildings and vehicles carbon emissions neutral by 2025 and efforts to increase state and federal aid for UC students.

She also set a $15 minimum wage for UC workers and launched initiatives to reduce student homelessness and hunger.

Napolitano oversaw the system through several controversies, including a 2017 state audit that alleged her office hid $175 million from the public while tuition increased. At the time, she apologized for the way her office handled the audit but disputed some of its findings.

Napolitano’s tenure also saw the 2016 resignation of UC Davis Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi amid allegations of nepotism, misuse of student funds and lying about her involvement in hiring firms to bolster her online reputation and the university’s.

Napolitano will formally step down from her post Aug. 1, 2020. She will then take some time off before teaching public policy at UC Berkeley. She previously served as U.S. Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama and as governor of Arizona from 2003-2009. In 2017, she was hospitalized while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

The UC Board of Regents will form a committee to find Napolitano’s replacement, according to the news release.